Tata Motors has announced the rollout of 'Keys to Safety' package - an initiative to provide safer cars for all, particularly to help maintain norms of social distancing as the ongoing lockdown lifts nationwide in a calibrated manner. Easy financing, affordable EMIs with long tenure loans and special offers for frontline warriors are the hallmarks of this package.

Customers of the 4-star GNCAP safety rated Tiago car can now drive home their preferred variant with a customised EMI plan starting at just Rs. 5,000 every month for 6-months. This EMI amount (for a loan amount up to Rs. 5 Lakh), then gradually increases over a maximum tenure of 5 years. As an additional benefit, customers can choose from three value adding options while paying their final EMI. They can pay their last bullet EMI in full (approximately Rs. 90,000 on loan of Rs. 5 Lakhs) and take full ownership of the vehicle. Customers will also have the option to return the vehicle to financing partner Tata Motors Finance in case of any financial difficulty, or choose to refinance this final EMI.

Tata Motors is offering 100% on road funding on its entire range of cars and SUVs. Customers can also take advantage from the long tenure EMI schemes (up to 8 years) thus lowering the amount of their monthly EMI payment.

The company is also offering special benefits of up to Rs. 45,000 are being offered on cars and SUVs of Tata Motors for frontline warriors against coronavirus like doctors, healthcare professionals, essential service providers and police. However, this scheme does not extend to Tata's new hatchback Altroz.

Elaborating on the ‘Keys to Safety’, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa – Head, Marketing, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Business Unit said, “At Tata Motors, we manufacture cars that are proudly Indian with international quality, design and safety. In the current times, with safety as the top priority, customers are seeking personal mobility options that are affordable and convenient to avail. Accordingly, we have designed this package to offer choice and enhance their entire experience of owning and driving our entire range of cars & SUVs."

Customers can enquire, request a test drive, make bookings and select their preferred financing option via the recently launched ‘Click to drive’, an end-to-end online platform from the comfort and safety of their homes or call the nearest dealer. Over 270 showrooms and 318 workshops are already operational with a new set of standard operating procedure (SOPs) for enhanced safety defining minimal interactions and maintaining prudent social distance norms during interactions between customer and dealer staff.

All discussions are being done virtually using digital tools and any meetings, if necessary, are being conducted with prior appointments and post verification of all requirements. Documents for vehicle insurance and registration are being collected via mail or specially installed drop boxes and vehicle deliveries are being done only after all formalities are completed.

Test drives are being offered on demand at the customer’s preferred location. To maintain social distancing, only one person drives the vehicle with a dealer staff member sitting in the rear seat to avoid any physical contact. Following every test drive, the vehicle is fully sanitised including replacing protective covers shielding the interiors of the vehicle that come in contact while driving.