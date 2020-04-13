Watch how ordering a Tata car is now as easy as getting pizza delivered at home

Following on the lines of Hyundai Motor India, Tata Motors on Monday announced its own 'Click to Drive' program which offers prospective customers the option of buying cars from the company using digital means.

With the coronavirus pandemic dealing a solid punch to sales volumes in March for almost every manufacturer, companies are increasingly looking at ways to engage with buyers in a convenient and - more importantly - safe manner. Tata Motors' 'Click to Drive' program integrates 750 outlets across the country into one online platform. To buy, customers have to register on the 'Click to Drive' website of the company, select the product of choice from the passenger vehicles' portfolio which has a video brochure, select a dealer nearest to them and select either home delivery or collect at dealership option. The booking amount can also be paid online while financing and exchange services, details on price quotes and offers - if any - would also be reflected.

Tata Motors says that the entire entire sales process is completed virtually using online communication tools such as emails, WhatsApp and video calls.

Altroz, the latest product from the company, also comes with an immersive virtual showroom experience, called Imaginator, allowing customers to customize the vehicle by selecting from a range of variants and colors as well as factory customization options.

Car companies in India and around the world are increasingly turning to digital platforms to launch vehicles as well as for sales purposes. A number of international auto shows have been cancelled in recent weeks owing to the coronavirus pandemic and this has prompted many to offer digital tours of showrooms, factories and even their own museums.

Hyundai, just last week, had announced it has brought 500 of its dealers across India under an online buying platform.