Tata Tigor to BMW iX: Top electric cars that launched in India in 2021

As India pushes more towards electric mobility, 2021 will be remembered as the year when carmakers took the game to the next level with a slew of launches not seen previously. As many as nine electric vehicle models were launched in India, some of them being facelift versions, in the entire year.

Interestingly, the luxury carmakers took the lead in terms of number of EVs launched in India this year.

Here is a quick look at the electric cars that launched in India in 2021.

It all started with MG Motor when the carmaker drove in the facelift version of its only electric car in India - the ZS EV - in February this year. The 2021 MG ZS EV boasts of improved battery pack with a certified range of 419 kilometres. It can churn out maximum output of 143 Ps and 350 Nm of peak torque while zipping to 100 kmph from standstill in less than 7 seconds. 2021 MG ZS EV price starts from ₹20.99 lakh (ex showroom).

The second electric car to launch in India this year was from Jaguar Land Rover. The British luxury carmaker launched the I-Pace electric SUV in India in March. Priced at ₹1.06 crore (ex-showroom), the 2021 I-Pace electric SUV can run up to 480 km on a single charge. Its 90kWh lithium-ion battery pack onboard that takes 45 minutes to recharge up to 80% through a 100kW fast charging unit. The EV can generate 395 bhp of power, 696 Nm of peak torque and has an acceleration capability of 0-100 kmph in 4.8 seconds.