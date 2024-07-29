HT Auto
Own a vehicle with automatic transmission: Here are ways to maintain your car

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Jul 2024, 18:00 PM
It is very important to take proper care of the automatic transmission as they are more complex than a traditional manual transmission gearbox
It is very important to take proper care of the automatic transmission as they are more complex than a traditional manual transmission gearbox

Driving an automatic car offers a level of comfort and convenience unmatched by manual transmissions. With no clutch pedal to worry about, drivers can fully concentrate on the road ahead. The vehicle's computer intelligently shifts gears based on speed and driving conditions, optimising performance and fuel efficiency.

Automatic transmissions are particularly beneficial in stop-and-go traffic, as they eliminate the constant clutch engagement and gear shifting required in manual cars. This reduces driver fatigue and enhances overall driving enjoyment. While automatic transmissions do require regular maintenance, their complexity compared to manual transmissions often translates to higher repair costs over time. Here are tips to maintain your car with automatic transmission.

1

Leave your automatic in drive

Many drivers believe that shifting an automatic transmission into neutral while stopped at a red light is beneficial. However, this is a misconception that can actually harm your vehicle. Modern automatic transmissions are engineered to operate efficiently while idling in drive.

Constantly shifting between drive and neutral places unnecessary stress on the transmission components. This can lead to premature wear and tear, potentially resulting in costly repairs. To optimise your vehicle's lifespan and performance, simply apply the brake when stopped and leave the transmission in drive. This simple practice will help protect your automatic transmission and ensure its longevity.

2

Keep your transmission healthy

Maintaining optimal transmission fluid levels is essential for the longevity of your vehicle. Similar to engine oil, transmission fluid lubricates and cools internal components. Regularly checking the fluid level using the dipstick is crucial. Low fluid levels can indicate a leak or internal issues, both of which can lead to severe transmission damage. If you notice the fluid is low, has a burnt smell, or appears dark or cloudy, it's time to consult a professional mechanic. 

Early detection and addressing transmission problems can save you significant costs down the road. Remember, prevention is key when it comes to transmission health. Regular fluid checks and professional maintenance are vital for ensuring your vehicle's smooth operation.

3

Shifting gears gently

Unlike manual transmissions, automatic transmissions require a more delicate touch. Rapidly shifting between drive and reverse, especially while the vehicle is in motion, can inflict significant damage on internal components. This harsh treatment can lead to premature wear, reduced transmission life, and costly repairs. 

To protect your vehicle's transmission, always come to a complete stop before shifting gears. By adopting this simple habit, you can extend the life of your transmission and ensure smooth, reliable performance.

4

Give your car a warm-up

Many drivers are eager to hit the road as soon as they get behind the wheel. However, it's essential to let your automatic car warm up for a few minutes before driving off. This allows the engine oil and transmission fluid to reach optimal operating temperature, ensuring smooth performance and protecting vital components.

Ignoring this step can put unnecessary strain on your car's system. The electronic control unit (ECU) will compensate by keeping the engine revs higher for an extended period, attempting to warm up the transmission fluid quickly. To prevent this extra wear and tear, simply let your car idle briefly before shifting into drive.

5

Avoid mismatched tires

Driving with mismatched tires can have serious consequences for your vehicle. When tires differ in size, tread depth, or type, it can disrupt your car's alignment, affecting handling and stability. Moreover, mismatched tires can put undue stress on your vehicle's drivetrain, including the transmission. 

This imbalance can lead to premature wear and tear, reduced fuel efficiency, and potentially costly repairs. To ensure optimal performance and longevity, it's crucial to maintain a consistent set of tires on your vehicle. Replace damaged tires promptly and avoid extended driving with mismatched tires.

First Published Date: 29 Jul 2024, 18:00 PM IST
TAGS: car maintenance vehicle maintenance vehilce care car care

