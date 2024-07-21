Nissan X-rail launched in India, here are four SUVs set to rival it

Nissan has just unveiled the X-Trail in India on July 17, and the long-awaited SUV will be arriving on Indian soil as a Completely Built Unit. It has been eight long years since the last time the X-Trail stepped foot into the country. In 2022, Nissan had showcased the model in India alongside the Kashqai and the Juke, heightening expectations, and at the time it was speculated that the SUV would come with both 2WD and AWD drivetrains.

The fourth generation X-Trail will be entering the heavily competitive large SUV segment, and the Japanese entry is about to go head to head against high-rollers such as the Meridian and the Fortuner. The X-Trail’s status as a CBU may prove to be a disadvantage considering the higher import duties and low production volume that result from it. At the same time, Nissan is not sending an all-wheel drive variant of the X-Trail to India, whereas most of its rivals feature AWD capability. With such factors combined, the X-Trail will face heavy competition from quite a formidable bunch of competitors. Here is a list of four large SUVs that are set to rival the upcoming Nissan X-Trail: