Bolero Neo SUV, available in three variants, gets up to 50,000 discount

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 05, 2023

The OEM is offering benefits worth up to 3.50 lakh on select models

These include XUV400, XUV300, Bolero, Bolero Neo and Marazzo 

Mahindra XUV400 is available at a discount ranging between 1.5 lakh and 3.5 lakh, depending on variants

The maximum benefit is reserved for the top-end variant of the XUV400

XUV300's W8 and W6 variants get up to 1.2 lakh in benefits this month

Benefits include free official accessories from Mahindra worth 25,000

Discount of up to 70,000 is available on Bolero SUV this month

Marazzo gets benefits worth 58,300 across all variants
