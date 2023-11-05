The OEM is offering benefits worth up to ₹3.50 lakh on select models
These include XUV400, XUV300, Bolero, Bolero Neo and Marazzo
Mahindra XUV400 is available at a discount ranging between ₹1.5 lakh and ₹3.5 lakh, depending on variants
The maximum benefit is reserved for the top-end variant of the XUV400
XUV300's W8 and W6 variants get up to ₹1.2 lakh in benefits this month
Benefits include free official accessories from Mahindra worth ₹25,000
Discount of up to ₹70,000 is available on Bolero SUV this month
Bolero Neo SUV, available in three variants, gets up to ₹50,000 discount
Marazzo gets benefits worth ₹58,300 across all variants