Nissan X-Trail interior teased, will come with panoramic sunroof and much more

Nissan Motor India is gearing up for the launch of the X-Trail in the Indian market. Earlier, the Japanese manufacturer released a new teaser for the SUV. Now, they have teased the interior of the SUV which reveals several features that they will offer with the X-Trail . Once launched, it is expected that the X-Trail will be competing against the Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster.

In the teaser, we can see that the 2024 Nissan X-Trail will come with a panoramic sunroof which will let in a lot of light into the cabin. There will be a soft-touch finish on the dashboard, dual-zone climate control, a wireless charger and a digital driver's display. Other things that we could notice are a floating touchscreen infotainment system that will support Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay. Nissan will offer the X-Trail with leatherette upholstery and in a 7-seater configuration with a bench seat for the middle row. However, in the global market, the X-Trail is offered in 5-seater and 7-seater options, accommodating families of various sizes.

Nissan X-Trail: Dimensions

The fourth generation of the X-Trail measures 4.7 metres long, over 2 metres wide, and 1.7 metres tall. It aims to offer a spacious interior with a wheelbase exceeding 2.7 metres and a ground clearance of 205 mm.

Nissan X-Trail: Specs

The global X-Trail is equipped with both petrol and hybrid powertrains, but the India-spec model is anticipated to be powered by a 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, which produces 201 bhp and 305 Nm of torque. Due to the current government policies favouring non-hybrid vehicles and Nissan's decision to import the X-Trail as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), it is unlikely that the hybrid variant will be offered in India. It is expected that the transmission will be managed by a CVT gearbox, and there may be an option for all-wheel-drive (AWD). The availability of a two-wheel-drive (2WD) variant has not been confirmed.

