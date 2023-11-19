New Renault Duster SUV to debut on November 29. Key things to expect

French automobile giant Renault is all set to take wrap off the new Duster SUV on November 29. The compact SUV that has been discontinued from Indian markets after quite a successful run here would make a comeback to the country considering the fact that SUVs are witnessing an ever-increasing demand in the Indian market. Renault has already tasted success with its utility vehicles like Kiger and Triber. Launching the Duster would further benefit the carmaker to boost its sales in India.

The new generation Renault Duster's image has been already leaked online, revealing the car's outline. It comes carrying a bit of resemblance to the original Duster, but the compact SUV has become more stylish and suave. The SUV comes with fresh looks, updated interiors and a new engine under the hood. The SUV has been designed and developed jointly by Renault and its UK partner Dacia.

If Renault brings the new Duster to India, it will compete with rivals such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Nexon etc. Here are key things to expect from the new generation Renault Duster SUV.