Hyundai Motor Company has unveiled the eighth-generation Elantra at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The new sedan gets a larger footprint, an updated interior and a choice of hybrid and petrol powertrains. It will reach global markets, including North America, in early 2027.

Badged as Avante in South Korea, the new Elantra is the latest model to adopt Hyundai's Art of Steel design language. It also introduces the company's Pleos Connect infotainment platform, which brings conversational artificial intelligence into the cabin.

Larger dimensions and revised styling

The new Elantra is 85 mm longer and 30 mm wider than its predecessor, while its wheelbase has increased by 30 mm to 2,750 mm. It measures 4,795 mm in length and 1,855 mm in width. Hyundai says the changes have improved rear passenger space, with 993 mm of legroom and 958 mm of headroom.

The exterior features H-Edge lighting, a redesigned grille, slim-neck mirrors and flush door handles. Graphene Green Pearl is the global signature colour, while Kodiak Blue Pearl, Kodiak Blue Matte and Raptor Gray Matte are among the other new finishes.

Digital-focused cabin

Inside, the sedan gets a 12.9-inch Pleos Connect touchscreen, while retaining physical buttons for essential functions. The system is based on Android Automotive OS and supports over-the-air updates and third-party applications through the Pleos App Market.

It also features Gleo AI, an in-car assistant designed to understand conversational requests and provide relevant information. Other equipment includes dual wireless charging pads, 100W USB-C ports, a Bang & Olufsen audio system and Hyundai Digital Key 2.

Hybrid and petrol engine options

The Elantra will be offered with a 1.6-litre hybrid producing a combined 155 bhp, paired with a six-speed dual-clutch transmission. Its features include regenerative braking technology and Stay Mode, which can operate selected cabin functions while the car is parked.

A 2.0-litre petrol engine producing 147 bhp will also be available, paired with an IVT automatic transmission. Hyundai quotes a fuel-efficiency figure of 35 mpg for this version in North America.

Safety and availability

The sedan gets Hyundai SmartSense driver assistance features, including forward collision avoidance, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assistance and driver attention warning. Equipment availability will vary across markets and trims.

The new Elantra went on sale in South Korea as the Avante in August 2026. Its global rollout, including North America, is scheduled to begin in early 2027.

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