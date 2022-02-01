HT Auto
Home Cars New generation Range Rover Sport SVR to share BMW X5 M's engine: Report

New generation Range Rover Sport SVR to share BMW X5 M's engine: Report

New generation range Rover Sport SVR is likely to get a plug-in hybrid variant as well.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Feb 2022, 06:39 PM
Range Rover Sport SVR is expected to come with a host of updates.
Range Rover Sport SVR is expected to come with a host of updates.

The luxury performance SUV Range Rover Sport SVR is reported to share the same engine as BMW X5 M. After launching the new-generation Range Rover, British car marquee Land Rover is now slowly returning its attention to the next-generation Range Rover Sport. It will come with a 4.4-litre V8 engine that works under the hood of BMW M5 CS.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Land Rover Range Rover Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 91.27 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Bmw X7 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X7
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 93 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Bmw X6 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X6
2998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Audi Q8 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q8
2995 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 98.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Bmw X3-m (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X3-m
2993 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 99.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Audi E-tron (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron
Electric | Automatic
₹ 99.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

This engine will replace the ageing 5.0-litre supercharged V8 motor, claims a report by Autocar UK.

(Also Read: 2023 Range Rover PHEV goes 13% further on electric power beating own expectation)

The upcoming Range Rover Sport SVR is expected to come sporting a fully redesigned appearance. Besides a new design and powertrain, it will also get a fresh underpinning as well. The luxury high-performance SUV will be based on Land Rover's MLA Flex platform, which is claimed to offer 50 per cent more torsional stiffness and 24 per cent structure-borne noise as well. With these updates, the new-generation Range Rover Sport SVR will be more competitive against its rivals such as Porsche Cayenne and BMW X5 M.

Speaking about the new power source for the upcoming range Rover Sport SVR, Land Rover has been already using this same engine in the standard Range Rover. The tata Group-owned car brand has detuned the engine for the standard Range Rover. However, the Sport SVR will come offering much more power and torque output matching its sporty character.

In the BMW M5 CS, the 4.4-litre V8 engine churns out 625 hp of power while it generates 615 hp in the BMW X5 Competition. Expect to see similar numbers in the Sport SVR as well. It could come with an acceleration capability of 0-100 kmph in 4.0 seconds at a top speed of 290 kmph. The automaker could also bring a plug-in hybrid variant of the new-generation Range Rover Sport SVR.

First Published Date: 01 Feb 2022, 06:39 PM IST
TAGS: Range Rover Range Rover Sport Range Rover Sport SVR Land Rover luxury SUV luxury car
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Watch: Rivian R1T electric pickup truck shows off its drive modes
Watch: Rivian R1T electric pickup truck shows off its drive modes
Aston Martin aims to break Porsche Cayenne's Nurburgring record with DBX707
Aston Martin aims to break Porsche Cayenne's Nurburgring record with DBX707
Aston Martin DB707 promises 707 PS of power, comes as world's most powerful SUV
Aston Martin DB707 promises 707 PS of power, comes as world's most powerful SUV
Aston Martin DBX debuts as world's most powerful luxury SUV, 0-100 in 3.3 second
Aston Martin DBX debuts as world's most powerful luxury SUV, 0-100 in 3.3 second
New generation Range Rover Sport SVR to share BMW X5 M's engine: Report
New generation Range Rover Sport SVR to share BMW X5 M's engine: Report

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city