Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Force Gurkha: Which 4x4 off-roader SUV should you buy?

The most-awaited launch of 2023 is probably the Jimny from Maruti Suzuki . The SUV will be launching on June 7th. One of the differences between the Jimny and the other 4x4 off-roaders and the Jimny is that the SUV is being offered in a 5-door avatar. In fact, India is the first market where Jimny 5-door will officially go on sale. One of the rivals to the Jimny is the Force Gurkha so here is a comparison between the two SUVs.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Force Gurkha: Specs

The Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre K15B, naturally aspirated petrol engine. It produces 103 bhp and 134 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It gets Suzuki's AllGrip Pro 4x4 system as standard.

On the other hand, the Gurkha comes with a Mercedes-sourced 2.6-litre diesel engine that produces 89 bhp and 250 Nm. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. There is no automatic transmission on offer. However, it does come with manual differential locks in the front as well as at the rear.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Force Gurkha: Dimensions

The Jimny measures 3,985 mm in length, 1,645 mm in width and has a height of 1,720 mm. It has a wheelbase of 2,590 mm. When compared, the Gurkha is larger in every aspect except the wheelbase. The Gurkha measures 4,116 mm in length,1,812 mm in width and 2,075 mm in height.

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV: First Drive Review

Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Force Gurkha: Body style

The Jimny is being offered only in its 5-door version whereas the Force Gurkha comes in a three-door version with back seats.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Force Gurkha: Features

The Jimny gets six airbags, a push button to start/stop the engine, headlamp washers, automatic LED headlamps and a 9-inch infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Moreover, there is cruise control, a multi-function steering wheel, a touchscreen infotainment system, rear parking sensors, Hill Hold Control, ESP and Hill Descent Control.

The Gurkha is equipped with a tyre pressure monitoring system, dual airbags, LED headlamps with DRL, cornering lamps, rear parking sensors, a 12V accessory socket and USB sockets. There is also a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that gets Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Also Read : Maruti Jimny SUV's fuel efficiency is better than Mahindra Thar

Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Force Gurkha: Price

The price of the Jimny has not yet been announced but it will be undercutting the Gurkha. Force is selling the Gurkha at ₹14.75 lakh ex-showroom.

First Published Date: