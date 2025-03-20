Mahindra XUV700 available with a major discount. Here's how much you can save

Mahindra XUV700 is one of the bestselling big SUVs in the Indian passenger vehicle market. In an attempt to further boost the sales numbers for this SUV, the homegrown auto giant is offering a discount of ₹75,000 for the XUV700. Available for select variants of Mahindra XUV700, the offer comes at a time when several carmakers like Maruti Suzuki , Hyundai , Tata Motors, Honda , Kia , and Renault have announced price hikes for their respective passenger vehicle offerings in the country, effective from April this year. Also, this move comes on the heels of the OEM introducing the XUV700 Ebony Edition in the country.

Mahindra XUV700: Which variants fetching discounts

Mahindra XUV700's select variants are available with discounts ranging up to ₹75,000. The offer is available for the AX7L Petrol AT 7S, AX7L Diesel MT 7S, and the AX7L Diesel AT 7S variants. On the other hand, the AX7 Petrol AT 7S and the AX7 Diesel AT 7S variants of the XUV700 SUV are available at a discount of ₹45,000 each.

Mahindra XUV700 in a nutshell

The Mahindra XUV700 is available in 13 different colour choices, including five different options of dual-tone themes. It is available in eight different trims including the Ebony Editions. The variant options for the Mahindra XUV700 include MX, AX3, AX5 S, AX5, AX7, AX7 L, AX7 Ebony and AX7 L Ebony.

Mahindra XUV700 SUV is priced between ₹13.99 lakh and ₹25.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is available in both petrol and diesel engine choices. Powering the petrol version is a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged TGDi engine. The engine churns out 197 bhp peak power and 380 Nm of maximum torque.

Powering the diesel variant of the SUV is a 2.2-litre mHawk turbocharged CRDe engine. The MX trim of the diesel-powered XUV700 churns out 152 bhp peak power and 360 Nm of maximum torque. On the other hand, the AX trim generates 182 bhp peak power and torque output between 420 Nm and 450 Nm, depending on manual and torque converter automatic units, respectively.

