Mahindra XUV400 EV produced with 100% renewable energy at Nashik plant

Mahindra's first electric SUV, the XUV400, has achieved a significant milestone of being produced with 100% renewable energy and in a water positive set-up at the company's facility in Nashik, Maharashtra. The company said that the energy saved in the production of the XUV400 vehicles can illuminate more than 1000 homes for a year and is equivalent to planting of one lakh trees.

Being produced in a water positive set-up also means that these vehicles help save more than 20,000 kilolitres of water and can provide water for 100 homes in a year. The company said that it has taken a holistic approach to manufacture the XUV400. “Holistic approach is to manufacture that planet-friendly vehicle in the most sustainable manner possible and we've managed to do that with our XUV400," said Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, Mahindra.

Mahindra XUV400 is also the fastest booked electric SUV in the country as it received 15,000 bookings in three days. The OEM plans for 20 to 30 per cent of its passenger vehicles to be electric by 2027.

The Mahindra Group claims to have an entirely water positive set-up at its prodcution facilities. It is also the first Indian ‘automobile & components’ company to be included in the world index of Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for the second consecutive year in 2022.

The automaker is also the first Indian organisation to sign EP100 and adopt a carbon pricing model. The companies North American facility in Houston switched to 100% renewable energy recently. The company is also featured in CDP ‘A’ list for climate and water for the years 2020 and 2021.

In a separate development, the company has announced some heavy discounts worth more than ₹50,000 on select models for the month of April. These models include Thar, XUV300, Bolero, Bolero Neo SUVs and Marazzo MPV.

