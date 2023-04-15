Mahindra Thar gets another price hike. Check cost here

Mahindra and Mahindra has announced to increase the price of its flagship SUV, the Thar
Mahindra Thar gets dearer by ₹1.05 lakhs
This price hike comes after new BS-6 Phase 2 emissions norms
The price of the base AX (O) diesel manual RWD trim now starts from ₹10.55 lakhs (ex-showroom)
The price of the top trim of the SUV that is the LX hard top diesel automatic version now stands at ₹16.77 lakhs (ex-showroom)
This increase in cost includes the withdrawal of the introductory prices on Thar RWD version that was launched earlier this year
The automaker has introduced a more affordable version of the SUV
This trim comes with a 1.5-litre diesel engine
There is also a variant with turbo petrol engine set up that creates power up to 150 PS and 320 Nm of torque