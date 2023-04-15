Mahindra Thar gets another price hike. Check cost here

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 15, 2023

Mahindra and Mahindra has announced to increase the price of its flagship SUV, the Thar 

Mahindra Thar gets dearer by 1.05 lakhs

This price hike comes after new BS-6 Phase 2 emissions norms

The price of the base AX (O) diesel manual RWD trim now starts from 10.55 lakhs (ex-showroom)

 Check product page

The price of the top trim of the SUV that is the LX hard top diesel automatic version now stands at 16.77 lakhs (ex-showroom)

This increase in cost includes the withdrawal of the introductory prices on Thar RWD version that was launched earlier this year

The automaker has introduced a more affordable version of the SUV 

This trim comes with a 1.5-litre diesel engine

There is also a variant with turbo petrol engine set up that creates power up to 150 PS and 320 Nm of torque
Know more about Mahindra Thar
Click Here