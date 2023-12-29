Mahindra Thar 5-door dashboard spotted for the first time. Check out the changes

Mahindra has been working on the 5-door Thar for quite some time now. The manufacturer will launch the SUV next year in the Indian market. Now, the dashboard of the 5-door Thar has been spotted in a video uploaded by an influencer. From the video, it can be seen that the dashboard does look a bit different when compared to the 3-door Thar's dashboard.

The dashboard is finished in a dual-tone theme of brown and black. When compared, the 3-door Thar gets an all-black theme for the dashboard. The dual-tone theme also means that there is a possibility that the upholstery will also get a dual-tone theme. Mahindra has carried forward the circular AC vents, climate control system and the chunky grab handle for the passenger

Then there is the hollow space in the dashboard which does look larger than the 3-door Thar's dashboard. It will probably fit a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, instead of the 7-inch unit that comes with the 3-door Thar. The new infotainment system will run on a new user interface which will be more slick and responsive than the current one. There is also a possibility that Mahindra will make changes to the instrument cluster as well.

Daniel Snare clicked the images while the dashboard was being tested for vibrations. It is an important test that every manufacturer performs to ensure that the NVH levels are in check.

First Published Date: