Mahindra Thar 5-door spotted once again, will launch next year

Mahindra has been testing the 5-door version of the Thar vigorously, the test mules of the SUV have now been spotted numerous times all over the country. The latest spy shots come from Mettupalayam, Tamilnadu. The 5-door Thar was spotted at a petrol pump, probably while its fuel tank was being refilled. Mahindra will launch the Thar 5-door next year in the Indian market. However, a concrete timeline is not yet known.

The 5-door version of the Thar will also get a few cosmetic changes over the current 3-door Thar. There will be a slightly redesigned grille, a set of circular LED headlamps and Daytime Running Lamps. On the sides, there will be a new set of alloy wheels and a longer wheelbase which will help Mahindra in opening up space for the rear set of doors. At the rear, the LED tail lamps will have the same rectangular design but the elements inside them will be shuffled a bit. The 5-door Thar will continue to come with a side-hinged rear door on which the spare tyre will be mounted.

Mahindra will also add an electric sunroof to the 5-door version of the Thar. There will be a larger touchscreen infotainment system that could run on a new user interface which should be smoother. The infotainment system will come with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There is a possibility that Mahindra will add an armrest for the front as well as rear passengers. Apart from this, there could also be a set of rear AC vents. The added length should also help in increasing the boot space. Overall, the additional wheelbase would help in increasing the practicality of the Thar.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mahindra Thar ₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date UPCOMING Mahindra Five-door Thar ₹ 15 - 16 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details Mahindra XUV700 ₹ 14.03 - 26.57 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Mahindra XUV900 ₹ 25 Lakhs *Expected Price View Details Mahindra Thar ₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Tata Nexon ₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Also Read : Mahindra Thar 5-door spied testing with production-ready wheels, launch in 2024

Powering the 5-door Thar will be a petrol and a diesel engine. It is expected that Mahindra will offer the SUV with rear-wheel drive and a 4x4 drivetrain. The engines are expected to be the same 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and 2.2-litre diesel engine that are doing duty on the Scorpio N, Thar and XUV700.

First Published Date: