Mahindra SUVs get more affordable by up to 2.56 lakh after GST cut

Mahindra has announced benefits of up to ₹2.56 lakh across its complete SUV lineup, along with additional benefits for the festive season. The price reduction is a result of the GST reform, with the automaker’s SUVs now taxed under the 40 per cent slab, barring the XUV 3XO, Bolero, and Bolero Neo, which fall under the 18 per cent slab. Here’s a look at the price reduction on each of the models.

Mahindra Models New Prices GST Reduction Additional Benefits Total Benefits Mahindra Bolero/Bolero Neo ₹ 8.79 lakh ₹ 1.27 lakh ₹ 1.29 lakh ₹ 2.56 lakh Mahindra XUV 3XO ₹ 7.28 lakh ₹ 1.56 lakh ₹ 90,000 ₹ 2.46 lakh Mahindra Thar ₹ 10.32 lakh ₹ 1.35 lakh ₹ 20,000 ₹ 1.55 lakh Mahindra Scorpio Classic ₹ 12.98 lakh ₹ 1.01 lakh ₹ 95,000 ₹ 1.96 lakh Mahindra Scorpio-N ₹ 13.20 lakh ₹ 1.45 lakh ₹ 71,000 ₹ 2.15 lakh Mahindra Thar Roxx ₹ 12.25 lakh ₹ 1.33 lakh ₹ 20,000 ₹ 1.53 lakh Mahindra XUV700 ₹ 13.19 lakh ₹ 1.43 lakh ₹ 71,000 ₹ 2.24 lakh

Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo

The Mahindra Bolero and Bolero get maximum benefits of up to ₹2.56 lakh. This includes a reduction of ₹1.27 lakh in the ex-showroom price, along with additional benefits of up to ₹1.29 lakh. The Bolero range now starts from ₹8.79 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO gets a reduction of ₹1.56 lakh in the ex-showroom price, while the automaker is offering additional benefits of up to ₹90,000 on the subcompact SUV. This brings the total benefit to ₹2.46 lakh. The XUV 3XO now starts at ₹7.28 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Thar

The Thar 3-door gets a price reduction of ₹1.35 lakh, along with additional benefits of up to ₹20,000. The off-roader gets total benefits of up to ₹1.55 lakh, with the range now priced from ₹10.32 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Scorpio Classic gets a price reduction of ₹1.01 lakh under the new GST norms, while Mahindra is offering additional benefits worth up to ₹95,000, bringing the total benefits to ₹1.96 lakh. The Scorpio Classic now starts from ₹12.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Scorpio-N

The Scorpio-N gets a ₹1.45 lakh reduction in price under the new GST norms. The automaker is also offering a discount of ₹71,000, bringing the total benefits up to ₹2.15 lakh this festive season. The Mahindra Scorpio-N range now starts at ₹13.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Thar Roxx gets a price reduction of ₹1.33 lakh under GST 2.0, along with benefits of up to ₹20,000. The Mahindra Thar Roxx is priced from ₹12.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

The XUV700 has seen a reduction of ₹1.43 lakh under the new GST norms, with additional benefits of up to ₹81,000. The total benefits stand at ₹2.24 lakh. The Mahindra XUV700 is now priced from ₹13.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

