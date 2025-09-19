Mahindra SUVs get more affordable by up to ₹2.56 lakh after GST cut
The price reduction is a result of the GST reform, with the automaker’s SUVs now taxed under the 40 per cent slab, barring the XUV 3XO, Bolero, and Bolero Neo, which fall under the 18 per cent slab.
Mahindra has announced benefits of up to ₹2.56 lakh across its complete SUV lineup, along with additional benefits for the festive season. The price reduction is a result of the GST reform, with the automaker’s SUVs now taxed under the 40 per cent slab, barring the XUV 3XO, Bolero, and Bolero Neo, which fall under the 18 per cent slab. Here’s a look at the price reduction on each of the models.
|Mahindra Models
|New Prices
|GST Reduction
|Additional Benefits
|Total Benefits
|Mahindra Bolero/Bolero Neo
|₹8.79 lakh
|₹1.27 lakh
|₹1.29 lakh
|₹2.56 lakh
|Mahindra XUV 3XO
|₹7.28 lakh
|₹1.56 lakh
|₹90,000
|₹2.46 lakh
|Mahindra Thar
|₹10.32 lakh
|₹1.35 lakh
|₹20,000
|₹1.55 lakh
|Mahindra Scorpio Classic
|₹12.98 lakh
|₹1.01 lakh
|₹95,000
|₹1.96 lakh
|Mahindra Scorpio-N
|₹13.20 lakh
|₹1.45 lakh
|₹71,000
|₹2.15 lakh
|Mahindra Thar Roxx
|₹12.25 lakh
|₹1.33 lakh
|₹20,000
|₹1.53 lakh
|Mahindra XUV700
|₹13.19 lakh
|₹1.43 lakh
|₹71,000
|₹2.24 lakh
Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo
The Mahindra Bolero and Bolero get maximum benefits of up to ₹2.56 lakh. This includes a reduction of ₹1.27 lakh in the ex-showroom price, along with additional benefits of up to ₹1.29 lakh. The Bolero range now starts from ₹8.79 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.
Mahindra XUV 3XO
The Mahindra XUV 3XO gets a reduction of ₹1.56 lakh in the ex-showroom price, while the automaker is offering additional benefits of up to ₹90,000 on the subcompact SUV. This brings the total benefit to ₹2.46 lakh. The XUV 3XO now starts at ₹7.28 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra Thar
The Thar 3-door gets a price reduction of ₹1.35 lakh, along with additional benefits of up to ₹20,000. The off-roader gets total benefits of up to ₹1.55 lakh, with the range now priced from ₹10.32 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
The Scorpio Classic gets a price reduction of ₹1.01 lakh under the new GST norms, while Mahindra is offering additional benefits worth up to ₹95,000, bringing the total benefits to ₹1.96 lakh. The Scorpio Classic now starts from ₹12.98 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra Scorpio-N
The Scorpio-N gets a ₹1.45 lakh reduction in price under the new GST norms. The automaker is also offering a discount of ₹71,000, bringing the total benefits up to ₹2.15 lakh this festive season. The Mahindra Scorpio-N range now starts at ₹13.20 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra Thar Roxx
The Thar Roxx gets a price reduction of ₹1.33 lakh under GST 2.0, along with benefits of up to ₹20,000. The Mahindra Thar Roxx is priced from ₹12.25 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra XUV700
The XUV700 has seen a reduction of ₹1.43 lakh under the new GST norms, with additional benefits of up to ₹81,000. The total benefits stand at ₹2.24 lakh. The Mahindra XUV700 is now priced from ₹13.19 lakh (ex-showroom).
