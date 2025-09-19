HT Auto
Mahindra SUVs get more affordable by up to 2.56 lakh after GST cut

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
Updated on: 19 Sept 2025, 20:41 pm
The price reduction is a result of the GST reform, with the automaker’s SUVs now taxed under the 40 per cent slab, barring the XUV 3XO, Bolero, and Bolero Neo, which fall under the 18 per cent slab.

Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra is offering not only GST-led price reduction across its range but also additional benefits for the festive season
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra is offering not only GST-led price reduction across its range but also additional benefits for the festive season
Mahindra has announced benefits of up to 2.56 lakh across its complete SUV lineup, along with additional benefits for the festive season. The price reduction is a result of the GST reform, with the automaker’s SUVs now taxed under the 40 per cent slab, barring the XUV 3XO, Bolero, and Bolero Neo, which fall under the 18 per cent slab. Here’s a look at the price reduction on each of the models.

Mahindra ModelsNew PricesGST ReductionAdditional BenefitsTotal Benefits
Mahindra Bolero/Bolero Neo 8.79 lakh 1.27 lakh 1.29 lakh 2.56 lakh
Mahindra XUV 3XO 7.28 lakh 1.56 lakh 90,000 2.46 lakh
Mahindra Thar 10.32 lakh 1.35 lakh 20,000 1.55 lakh
Mahindra Scorpio Classic 12.98 lakh 1.01 lakh 95,000 1.96 lakh
Mahindra Scorpio-N 13.20 lakh 1.45 lakh 71,000 2.15 lakh
Mahindra Thar Roxx 12.25 lakh 1.33 lakh 20,000 1.53 lakh
Mahindra XUV700 13.19 lakh 1.43 lakh 71,000 2.24 lakh

Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo

The Mahindra Bolero and Bolero get maximum benefits of up to 2.56 lakh. This includes a reduction of 1.27 lakh in the ex-showroom price, along with additional benefits of up to 1.29 lakh. The Bolero range now starts from 8.79 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Also Read : Honda City, Elevate, get festive season discounts of up to 1.22 lakh

Mahindra XUV 3XO

The Mahindra XUV 3XO gets a reduction of 1.56 lakh in the ex-showroom price, while the automaker is offering additional benefits of up to 90,000 on the subcompact SUV. This brings the total benefit to 2.46 lakh. The XUV 3XO now starts at 7.28 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Thar

The Thar 3-door gets a price reduction of 1.35 lakh, along with additional benefits of up to 20,000. The off-roader gets total benefits of up to 1.55 lakh, with the range now priced from 10.32 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Scorpio Classic

The Scorpio Classic gets a price reduction of 1.01 lakh under the new GST norms, while Mahindra is offering additional benefits worth up to 95,000, bringing the total benefits to 1.96 lakh. The Scorpio Classic now starts from 12.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Scorpio-N

The Scorpio-N gets a 1.45 lakh reduction in price under the new GST norms. The automaker is also offering a discount of 71,000, bringing the total benefits up to 2.15 lakh this festive season. The Mahindra Scorpio-N range now starts at 13.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Thar Roxx

The Thar Roxx gets a price reduction of 1.33 lakh under GST 2.0, along with benefits of up to 20,000. The Mahindra Thar Roxx is priced from 12.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV700

The XUV700 has seen a reduction of 1.43 lakh under the new GST norms, with additional benefits of up to 81,000. The total benefits stand at 2.24 lakh. The Mahindra XUV700 is now priced from 13.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 19 Sept 2025, 20:39 pm IST

