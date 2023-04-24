Mahindra Bolero SUV surpasses sales of one lakh units in FY23

Mahindra and Mahindra on Monday announced that its Bolero SUV has crossed the sales mark of one lakh units in just one year, i.e., in the last fiscal. Overall, the brand has sold more than 1.4 lakh units since its introduction in the year 2000. The company has attributed this achievement to the success of the Bolero Neo SUV that was launched in July of 2021.

The Bolero Neo SUV is targeted towards young buyers with a greater percentage of them coming from salaried and self-employed backgrounds, the company informed. The SUV is touted as a rugged machine with modern design thanks to its body-on-frame construction. The cabin boasts of various technologies and daily-use connectivity features.

The SUV is powered by an mHAWK100 engine that delivers ample power and torque for the Bolero's go-anywhere capability, making it both a city and highway commute vehicle.

Apart from the Bolero Neo, the Classic Bolero continues to witness sales growth with a rise of over 28% in FY 2023 as compared to FY 2022. Its ability to seat seven people and its all-terrain capability helps it remain a crucial part of the SUV segment in the country. “With over 1.4 million sales in total, the Bolero has become more than just an SUV; it has become a household name in semi-urban and rural India," said Veejay Nakra, President – Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra.

Mahindra Bolero SUVs are extensively used for various nation-building roles as these are used in municipal corporations and government departments such as firefighting, forestry, irrigation, public works, emergency services, and other critical operations. Besides personal use, Bolero SUVs are also widely used by various government and law enforcement agencies across the country such as police departments, Indian Army, and paramilitary forces.

