Mahindra Bolero, Maruti Ertiga units inducted in Delhi Police fleet

Delhi Police has inducted 250 units of these vehicles in its fleet
These included a total of 100 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga three-row vehicles
A total of 150 Mahindra Bolero SUVs were there
These vehicles are part of 850 vehicles approved by the Centre for operational purposes of the Delhi Police
200 more units of Maruti Ertiga will be procured
Another 50 units of Mahindra Bolero will be inducted
Apart from these, Mahindra Scorpio SUVs and Toyota Innova MPVs will also be added
The vehicles will be deployed strategically across the national capital
These vehicles will be used for regular operations and patrolling