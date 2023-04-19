Mahindra Bolero, Maruti Ertiga units inducted in Delhi Police fleet

Published Apr 19, 2023

 Delhi Police has inducted 250 units of these vehicles in its fleet

These included a total of 100 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga three-row vehicles

 A total of 150 Mahindra Bolero SUVs were there

These vehicles are part of 850 vehicles approved by the Centre for operational purposes of the Delhi Police 

200 more units of Maruti Ertiga will be procured

Another 50 units of Mahindra Bolero will be inducted

 Apart from these, Mahindra Scorpio SUVs and Toyota Innova MPVs will also be added

The vehicles will be deployed strategically across the national capital 

These vehicles will be used for regular operations and patrolling
