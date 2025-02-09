Looking beyond the Maruti Suzuki Brezza? Here are 5 alternatives worth considering

Launched in 2016, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza was an instant success in the sub-four metre SUV segment. As the Brezza is upgraded through the years so do its competitors. Maruti Brezza SUV is priced from ₹8.34 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹14.14 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end version. The price of the CNG variants starts from ₹10.64 lakh (ex-showroom). The compact SUV segment is one of the most diverse, with a cornucopia of products that are available for purchase in the Indian market. The segment comprises a broad list of OEMs who offer a wide catalogue of SUVs, each with their own distinctive features and traits. Here are five such SUVs that make for excellent alternatives to the Maruti Suzuki Brezza

1 Tata Nexon Engine 1,199 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details While the first-generation Tata Nexon was the first Indian car to receive a five-star Global NCAP rating in 2018, the latest iteration includes an improved inventory of features. The 2023 Tata Nexon is available with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, with different gearbox options between the two. The SUV comes equipped with six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill assist, and a 360-degree camera. The Nexon is further fitted with a 10.25-inch floating infotainment display that is positioned on the top of the dashboard, and it features wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The climate controls are housed in a touchscreen panel below the AC vents and the centre console further houses a wireless charging slot for smartphones.

2 Hyundai Venue Engine 998 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Hyundai Venue, priced between ₹7.9 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹13.5 lakh (ex-showroom), comes with three engine options, and the most recent edition of the compact SUV has 30 safety features. The Venue is available with two petrol engines, with the turbocharged 1.0-litre model having the option of a dual-clutch or manual transmission. The center console features an 8.0-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment screen, while the driver's instrument cluster is a TFT digital display. The Venue includes powered seating for the driver, two-step reclining rear seats, a wireless charger, paddle shifters, and a cabin air purifier. Hyundai has also equipped the car with six airbags, ABS, a stability management system, and ADAS.

3 Mahindra XUV 3XO Engine 1,197 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Mahindra XUV 3XO replaced the compact XUV300 and is offered with two petrol engine units and one diesel powertrain. All three engines can be equipped with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Mahindra has equipped the 3XO with two 10.25-inch digital displays for the driver’s gauge cluster and the infotainment screen. The infotainment features wireless Android Auto and wired Apple CarPlay. The XUV 3XO is fitted with six airbags, three-point seatbelts and an electronic stability control system. The car further comes with Level-2 ADAS which relies on a 360-degree surround view camera and a front radar sensor. Additionally, the 3XO features disc brakes all around, hill hold assist and ISOFIX mounts in the rear seats.

4 Skoda Kylaq Engine 998 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Manual View Offers View More Details The Skoda Kylaq gets four variants - Classic, Signature, Signature Plus and Prestige. The Volkswagen Group-owned carmaker has revealed pricing of the base variant only, which comes available at ₹7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that comes available with transmission options of a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The engine churns out 113 bhp peak power and 178 Nm of maximum torque. In terms of feature, the Skoda Kylaq gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an 8-inch digital driver display, six-way adjustable electric front seats with ventilation, an electric sunroof, cruise control, tyre pressure warnings among others.

5 Kia Syros Engine 998 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Kia Syros is the latest addition to the subcompact SUV segment and Kia’s second offering in the category. Priced between ₹9 lakh and ₹17 lakh (ex-showroom), it is the most expensive SUV in its segment. The Syros stands out with premium features, including a 30-inch dual-screen setup for infotainment and instrumentation, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated front and rear seats, sliding and reclining second-row seats, a wireless charger, and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof. On the safety front, it comes with Level 2 ADAS, featuring 16 adaptive functions like lane keep assist. Other safety features include six airbags, electronic stability control, hill start assist, a 360-degree parking camera, and front parking sensors. The Syros offers two engine options: a 1.0-litre turbo petrol (118 bhp, 172 Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel (116 bhp, 250 Nm). Both engines get a 6-speed manual gearbox, with the petrol variant also available with a 7-speed DCT and the diesel with a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

