Kia recalls over 70000 cars in US over a faulty circuit board. Details here

Kia has voluntarily recalled over 70,000 cars comprising the Sorento and Sportage models in the US owing to a faulty circuit board. The problem in the affected cars' circuit board could result in fire incidents, claims NHTSA. The report claims that the defect lies within the tow hitch harness module, which could catch fire while driving or even when the ignition is off. This comes as part of a string of fire risk-related recall from Hyundai Motor Group in recent time.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) claims that more than 22,000 of the recalled cars have their tow hitch harness as a port installed option, while nearly 49,000 units got the accessory installed at the dealerships.

The affected Kia Sorento models belong to the 2016 series, and some were manufactured as far back as October 27, 2014. Even some 2023 Kia Sorento PHEV models too are affected, claims the report. On the other hand, the affected Kia Sportage models were built between December 10, 2015, and December 7, 2021.

As the recall document claims, foreign material and moisture contamination on the tow hitch harness module printed circuit board (PCB) may result in an electrical short circuit, thereby increasing the risk of a tow hitch harness module fire. The origin of PCB contamination is currently unknown but is under investigation, claimed the automaker.

The latest recall by Kia comes similar to the previous recall involving the Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride. In the latest recall, vehicle owners have been advised to park outside away from structures until the issue has been resolved. Kia said dealers have already been advised to stop selling tow hitch harnesses.

