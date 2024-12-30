HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News J&k Cm Omar Abdullah Drove A Mahindra Thar On Snowy Roads. Check Out Why And What Makes The Suv So Capable

J&K CM Omar Abdullah drove a Mahindra Thar on snowy roads. Here's why and how…

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Dec 2024, 09:36 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah shared photos on Instagram while driving a Mahindra Thar to inspect snowfall handling in the region.
Omar Abdullah drives Mahindra Thar
The Mahindra Thar is offered in both 4x2 as well as in 4x4 drivetrain options.
Omar Abdullah drives Mahindra Thar
The Mahindra Thar is offered in both 4x2 as well as in 4x4 drivetrain options.

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah recently posted multiple photos of himself, driving a Mahindra Thar on Instagram. The Minister took to snow-clad roads in order to inspect the handling of snowfall in the region. He revealed details about this in the caption of the post saying “I embarked on a journey from my home to District Ganderbal to assess the government's handling of the recent heavy snowfall."

Omar also mentioned details about the route he took in his post caption saying, “I personally inspected the progress of snow clearance on key roads such as Srinagar-Ganderbal and Ganderbal-Sonmarg, as well as other crucial road connections in the area." A user commented on the post saying “Very appropriate vehicle for the conditions 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼."

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.35 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar Roxx (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar ROXX
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 12.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Syros (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Syros
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10 - 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Bolero (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Bolero
Engine Icon1493.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 9.79 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Mahindra BE 6 review: Fast and furious with electric power, is it India's best EV yet?

Mahindra Thar: What makes the SUV capable

The Mahindra Thar is built on Mahindra's 3rd Gen Body on Frame construction. It gets chunky 255/65 R18 all-terrain tyres and an Advanced Electronic Brake Locking Differential as well. The front suspension of the Thar is an independent double wishbone with coil over damper and stabiliser bar whereas at the rear it gets a multilink solid axle with coil over damper and stabiliser bar.

The Mahindra Thar 4x4 is offered in two engine options including a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel motor. Both engines can be paired to either a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The petrol engine produces 150 bhp peak power while the diesel motor produces 130 bhp peak power.

Also Read : Mahindra India's most valuable carmaker: Why Anand Mahindra thanked Stellantis, Ford and Renault for success

There is also a 4x2 version of the SUV, which is available with a 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard. A 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine is also on offer, which is shared with the 4x4 variant. The diesel engine generates 116 bhp peak power and 300 Nm of maximum torque. This diesel engine gets a six-speed manual gearbox as standard, while the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol motor only offers a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 30 Dec 2024, 09:36 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.