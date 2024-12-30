J&K CM Omar Abdullah drove a Mahindra Thar on snowy roads. Here's why and how…

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah recently posted multiple photos of himself, driving a Mahindra Thar on Instagram. The Minister took to snow-clad roads in order to inspect the handling of snowfall in the region. He revealed details about this in the caption of the post saying “I embarked on a journey from my home to District Ganderbal to assess the government's handling of the recent heavy snowfall."

Omar also mentioned details about the route he took in his post caption saying, “I personally inspected the progress of snow clearance on key roads such as Srinagar-Ganderbal and Ganderbal-Sonmarg, as well as other crucial road connections in the area." A user commented on the post saying “Very appropriate vehicle for the conditions 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼."

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mahindra Thar 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.35 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Thar ROXX 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 12.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Seltos 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Kia Syros 1493 cc 1493 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10 - 15 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Bolero 1493.0 cc 1493.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 9.79 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Mahindra BE 6 review: Fast and furious with electric power, is it India's best EV yet?

Mahindra Thar: What makes the SUV capable

The Mahindra Thar is built on Mahindra's 3rd Gen Body on Frame construction. It gets chunky 255/65 R18 all-terrain tyres and an Advanced Electronic Brake Locking Differential as well. The front suspension of the Thar is an independent double wishbone with coil over damper and stabiliser bar whereas at the rear it gets a multilink solid axle with coil over damper and stabiliser bar.

The Mahindra Thar 4x4 is offered in two engine options including a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel motor. Both engines can be paired to either a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The petrol engine produces 150 bhp peak power while the diesel motor produces 130 bhp peak power.

Also Read : Mahindra India's most valuable carmaker: Why Anand Mahindra thanked Stellantis, Ford and Renault for success

There is also a 4x2 version of the SUV, which is available with a 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard. A 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine is also on offer, which is shared with the 4x4 variant. The diesel engine generates 116 bhp peak power and 300 Nm of maximum torque. This diesel engine gets a six-speed manual gearbox as standard, while the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol motor only offers a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: