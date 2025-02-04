Is Kia Syros the most unique Kia SUV in India? Here's why

Kia Syros SUV was launched earlier this month, starting at ₹8.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Meanwhile, the top end Syros costs ₹17 lakh, ex-showroom. This makes the Syros the most expensive sub compact SUV on offer. However, for the extra cash, customers of the Syros do get some unique features which are not available even with some of the SUVs a segment or two above. In fact, with its features list, the Syros is one of the most unique SUVs in the Kia India portfolio.

The Syros measures slightly larger than the Sonet, and is similar to Seltos in certain aspects. At 1,800 mm, the Syros is as wide as the Seltos and wider than Sonet. It also offers a longer wheelbase than the sub-compact SUV. With an overall length just short of four metres, the Syros will compete in the sub-compact SUV segment where Kia Sonet is already present along with other models like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and Skoda Kylaq. However, with the Syros, Kia aims to target a younger and premium set of customers over the Sonet.

The Syros, with its boxy design language, is a premium SUV which offers more features than most of the others in segments above. Here are some of the features that make it a unique Kia SUV.