Is Kia Syros The Most Unique Kia Suv In India? Here Are Top Features That Makes It Stand Out

Is Kia Syros the most unique Kia SUV in India? Here's why

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 04 Feb 2025, 13:29 PM
  • Kia Syros is positioned between the Sonet and the Seltos. Syros is offered with a petrol and a diesel engine.
The Kia Syros is available across five trim level priced between ₹8.99 lakh and ₹17 lakh ex-showroom (Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)

Kia Syros SUV was launched earlier this month, starting at 8.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Meanwhile, the top end Syros costs 17 lakh, ex-showroom. This makes the Syros the most expensive sub compact SUV on offer. However, for the extra cash, customers of the Syros do get some unique features which are not available even with some of the SUVs a segment or two above. In fact, with its features list, the Syros is one of the most unique SUVs in the Kia India portfolio. 

The Syros measures slightly larger than the Sonet, and is similar to Seltos in certain aspects. At 1,800 mm, the Syros is as wide as the Seltos and wider than Sonet. It also offers a longer wheelbase than the sub-compact SUV. With an overall length just short of four metres, the Syros will compete in the sub-compact SUV segment where Kia Sonet is already present along with other models like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and Skoda Kylaq. However, with the Syros, Kia aims to target a younger and premium set of customers over the Sonet.

The Syros, with its boxy design language, is a premium SUV which offers more features than most of the others in segments above. Here are some of the features that make it a unique Kia SUV.

1Kia Syros: Design

The Syros SUV aims to provide a premium comfort experience and features for the customers. Kia decided to provide the Syros with an unique design language that distinguishes it from every other Kia SUV that is sold in both the sub-compact and compact segments. One of the design elements Syros gets is the flush-mounted door handles. Interestingly, only the Kia EV6 SUV gets the flush style door handle. However, the EV6 is not on sale in India currently.

2Kia Syros: Ventilated second row seats

Ventilated seats in the second row is a feature that every other Kia SUV misses out to Syros. This, in fact, is the first time any car in the compact segment or below is offering seat ventilation features for all occupants. Both Sonet and Seltos SUVs offer seat ventilation features for the driver and front row passenger.

3Kia Syros: Reclining second row seats

The third feature which Syros can boast against other Kia SUVs is reclining rear seats with sliding functionality. Though reclining rear seats are not too uncommon in the compact segment, sliding rear seats are rare. It helps the rear occupants to open up more leg space and to enjoy more comfort with the reclining function. The sliding feature also assists in increasing more room at the rear in the boot space by stretching up to 465 litres with all seats up.

4Kia Syros: Panoramic trinity display

Yet another thing that puts Syros different from the other Kia SUVs is the enormous 30-inch display, in which both infotainment and driver display screen sizes measure at 12.5 inches, while a third, five-inch display manages the climate control system. Seltos offers dual-screen configuration that is significantly smaller compared to those fitted inside Syros.

5Kia Syros: Manual turbo petrol engine option

The fifth is the introduction of the turbo petrol engine with a manual transmission option. The Syros comes with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit which is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. This is the first time that any Kia SUV has received a turbo petrol variant with a manual gearbox. The Seltos gets a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine which is offered with the iMT or CVT gearbox.

First Published Date: 04 Feb 2025, 13:29 PM IST
