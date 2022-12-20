HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News In Pics: These Exotic Bentley Scale Models Can Be Yours At 10,000

In pics: These exotic Bentley scale models can be yours at 10,000

Bentley has launched two 1:43 scale models of its Mulliner Bacalar and Continental GT Speed cars that closely mimic the original models.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Dec 2022, 12:44 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Both the Bacalar and Continental GT Speed scale models come priced at $121.47, which translates to around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,050 at current exchange rate.
1/10
Both the Bacalar and Continental GT Speed scale models come priced at $121.47, which translates to around 10,050 at current exchange rate.
Both the Bacalar and Continental GT Speed scale models come priced at $121.47, which translates to around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,050 at current exchange rate.
Both the Bacalar and Continental GT Speed scale models come priced at $121.47, which translates to around 10,050 at current exchange rate.
Bentley Mulliner Bacalar scale model comes sporting Yellow Flame paint theme, just like the original model.
2/10
Bentley Mulliner Bacalar scale model comes sporting Yellow Flame paint theme, just like the original model.
Bentley Mulliner Bacalar scale model comes sporting Yellow Flame paint theme, just like the original model.
Bentley Mulliner Bacalar scale model comes sporting Yellow Flame paint theme, just like the original model.
The scale model comes showing finest craftsmanship and portrays exclusive details mimicking the original car.
3/10
The scale model comes showing finest craftsmanship and portrays exclusive details mimicking the original car.
The scale model comes showing finest craftsmanship and portrays exclusive details mimicking the original car.
The scale model comes showing finest craftsmanship and portrays exclusive details mimicking the original car.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Bentley Bentayga (HT Auto photo)
Bentley Bentayga
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 7.69 kmpl
₹4.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Aston Martin Db11 (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Db11
5198 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.9 kmpl
₹3.29 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ferrari Portofino (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari Portofino
3855 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.5 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.54 - 4.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mclaren Gt (HT Auto photo)
Mclaren Gt
3994 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.72 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ferrari Roma (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari Roma
3855 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.93 kmpl
₹3.76 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bentley Mulliner Bacalar scale model sports a miniature cabin with original like details and comes wearing Grey Tweed and Beluga colour schemes.
4/10
Bentley Mulliner Bacalar scale model sports a miniature cabin with original like details and comes wearing Grey Tweed and Beluga colour schemes.
Bentley Mulliner Bacalar scale model sports a miniature cabin with original like details and comes wearing Grey Tweed and Beluga colour schemes.
Bentley Mulliner Bacalar scale model sports a miniature cabin with original like details and comes wearing Grey Tweed and Beluga colour schemes.
The Bentley Mulliner Bacalar is an exclusively special edition twin-seater roadster, limited to only 12 units globally.
5/10
The Bentley Mulliner Bacalar is an exclusively special edition twin-seater roadster, limited to only 12 units globally.
The Bentley Mulliner Bacalar is an exclusively special edition twin-seater roadster, limited to only 12 units globally.
The Bentley Mulliner Bacalar is an exclusively special edition twin-seater roadster, limited to only 12 units globally.
The Bacalar takes design influence from the EXP 100 GT concept.
6/10
The Bacalar takes design influence from the EXP 100 GT concept.
The Bacalar takes design influence from the EXP 100 GT concept.
The Bacalar takes design influence from the EXP 100 GT concept.
The Continental GT Speed scale model mimics the original car's carbon fibre panels.
7/10
The Continental GT Speed scale model mimics the original car's carbon fibre panels.
The Continental GT Speed scale model mimics the original car's carbon fibre panels.
The Continental GT Speed scale model mimics the original car's carbon fibre panels.
Like the Bacalar, the Continental GT Speed scale model too showcases great craftsmanship with the fine details.
8/10
Like the Bacalar, the Continental GT Speed scale model too showcases great craftsmanship with the fine details.
Like the Bacalar, the Continental GT Speed scale model too showcases great craftsmanship with the fine details.
Like the Bacalar, the Continental GT Speed scale model too showcases great craftsmanship with the fine details.
The Bentley Continental GT Speed is one of the most popular models from the British luxury car marquee.
9/10
The Bentley Continental GT Speed is one of the most popular models from the British luxury car marquee.
The Bentley Continental GT Speed is one of the most popular models from the British luxury car marquee.
The Bentley Continental GT Speed is one of the most popular models from the British luxury car marquee.
The Bentley Continental GT Speed scale model wears the original model's Candy Red paint theme at exterior.
10/10
The Bentley Continental GT Speed scale model wears the original model's Candy Red paint theme at exterior.
The Bentley Continental GT Speed scale model wears the original model's Candy Red paint theme at exterior.
The Bentley Continental GT Speed scale model wears the original model's Candy Red paint theme at exterior.
First Published Date: 20 Dec 2022, 12:44 PM IST
TAGS: Bentley Bentley Bacalar Bentley Continental GT Speed luxury car
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tata Motors has received over 20,000 bookings for Tiago EV.
Tata Tiago EV drive review: Battery-powered car goes mainstream
While there were only two new scooters launched, the popular offerings received upgrades in 2022
Year-ender special: 5 petrol scooters launched in 2022
The 2023 BMW i7 will arrive alongside the new-gen 7 Series in India on January 7, 2022
New generation BMW 7 Series & i7 electric sedan get a launch date for India
The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and just the right-sized city car
BYD Atto 3 First Drive Review: Pricey But Promising Electric SUV!
All-new Range Rover Sport
Deliveries for all-new Range Rover Sport SUV commence. Check details

Trending this Week

Samruddhi_Mahamarg
This is India's most hi-tech expressway
Polestar_3
Polestar 3 to showcase unique technology at CES 2023
Meet the NEXA Ignis by Maruti Suzuki, your perfect companion for city drives where design wizardry meets peppy performance in a tough SUV demeanour.
The Tough and Stylish SUV Every City Driver Needs
Custom_Transformers_build_1
This Transformers inspired motorcycle is a Honda underneath
Semi
Tesla Semis to transport your favourite soft drink

Explore Car EMI’s

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169

Latest News

Does your EV range suffer in cold weather?
Does your EV range suffer in cold weather?
Tata Motors to hike Tiago EV prices by up to 4% in January 2023, more planned
Tata Motors to hike Tiago EV prices by up to 4% in January 2023, more planned
In pics: 2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R unveiled globally
In pics: 2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R unveiled globally
This electric SUV is like multiplex on move with the biggest screen inside a car
This electric SUV is like multiplex on move with the biggest screen inside a car
Year-ender 2022 special: Most exciting concept cars of 2022 in pics
Year-ender 2022 special: Most exciting concept cars of 2022 in pics

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city