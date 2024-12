Skoda Kylaq comes as the Czech car brand's most affordable SUV in India, which competes with tough rivals like Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyund

...

Skoda Kylaq comes as the Czech car brand's most affordable SUV in India, which competes with tough rivals like Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV 3XO.

Read more

Read less