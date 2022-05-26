In pics: Maserati MC20 Cielo super sports car makes global debut
The Maserati MC20 Cielo doesn’t look very different from the coupe, but the automaker claims to have made several changes to it to accommodate the retractable roof.
Maserati has introduced the MC20 Cielo as a drop-top iteration of the supercar. The new variant comes after almost two years since the Italian luxury car marquee introduced the supercar. Maserati will also bring more special variants of the model, one of them being the PrimaSerie Launch edition.
The Trident vents at the rear of the Maserati MC20 coupe have been shelved and replaced by a matte titanium Trident decal. The engine air intakes have been relocated as well. The butterfly doors remain unchanged though.
The luxury sports coupe Mc20 Cielo comes with a visually attractive appearance thanks to the open roof appearance, while the specification and other detailing remain the same as the standard coupe.
The Maserati MC20 Cielo continues to draw power from the same 3.0-litre Nettuno V6 unit that sits under the hood of the MC20 coupe. Paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, this engine churns out 621 hp power and 730 Nm of torque.
Maserati has three variants of the MC20’s carbon-fibre monocoque. One is meant for the coupe, one for the convertible, and one for the EV.
Maserati claims that it has designed the MC20 model focusing on increased rigidity compared to the regular coupe. This extra rigidity compensates for the Cielo's retractable roof,
