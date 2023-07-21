New-gen Skoda Superb specs & features revealed ahead of global debut. Check out

The next-generation Skoda Superb is scheduled for a global debut in November this year and while that may be a few months away, Skoda Auto has revealed the specifications and features on the all-new offering. The new-generation Superb will arrive in both sedan and station wagon body styles and will be built at the VW Group’s Bratislava plant in Slovakia for the world. India is expected to get the new-gen version after its global reveal.

At the outset, the new-gen Skoda Superb will grow in proportions over the outgoing model. The model will feature an evolutionary styling update, albeit with the length increasing by 43 mm at 4,912 mm on the sedan and by 40 mm at 4,902 mm on the wagon. The height has gone up by 12 mm at 1,481 mm and 5 mm on the wagon at 1,482 mm. The wheelbase remains unchanged at 2,841 mm. That said, both versions will be 15 mm narrower at 1,849 mm. The added length also improves the cargo capacity that’s gone up to 645 litres on the sedan, up by 20 litres; and 690 litres on the station wagon, up by 30 litres.

The new-gen Skoda Superb will debut in November in sedan and station wagon body styles but only the sedan version will make its way to India

In the cabin, Skoda says there’s more headroom for the front and rear passengers by a few mm. The new Superb will come with a larger 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that should give access to the majority of functions in the car, while you will still get manual controls for important functions. A clutter-free dashboard will be in place with a digital instrument console as well. Skoda Auto has also moved the gear selector to the steering wheel column instead of the centre console, making for more room between the front seats.

Other feature upgrades include a new rear centre armrest with a built-in tablet holder, a double pocket on the back of the front seats and an integrated funnel in the lid of the windshield for the washer fluid reservoir. The umbrella tucked into the driver’s door will continue to be a feature on the new Superb, ever since the modern iteration arrived in 2001.

The new Skoda Superb has increased in length and height, while the wheelbase remains the same. The cabin promises to offer more headroom than before

The 2024 Skoda Superb will also be more feature rich on the safety front. The sedan/station wagon will come with 10 airbags including a knee airbag for the drive and a central airbag. It will also feature a Curve Assistant and Intersection Assistant, becoming the first Skoda model to offer the same. Another addition will be the predictive cyclist protection feature that will come with an upgraded front radar capable of detecting cyclists along with pedestrians. The flagship Skoda sedan will also come with a 360-degree camera view on the model. The car will come with 28 existing active and passive safety features seen on the Superb.

In terms of power, the 2024 Superb will debut with multiple petrol and diesel engine options. This includes the 1.5-litre TSI with 148 bhp and mild-hybrid tech. There’ll also be the familiar 2.0-litre TSI with 201 bhp and 261 bhp with AWD. All engines are paired with a 7-speed DSG transmission, while the plug-in hybrid version with a 6-speed DSG. On the diesel side of things, the Superb will arrive with the 2.0-litre TDI with 148 bhp and a more powerful iteration with 190 bhp and AWD.

The 2024 Superb plug-in hybrid version will draw power from the 1.5-litre TSI paired with an electric motor churning out a combined output of 201 bhp. The Superb iV PHEV will come with a 25.7 kWh battery pack this time, up from the 12.7 kWh unit on the current model and should be able to travel on electric propulsion alone for about 100 km. The PHEV will also be able to charge faster with an 11 kW charger compatibility. It will also be able to use DC fast chargers up to 50 kW.

The new-gen Skoda Superb will hit Europe and other developed markets by late 2023/early 2024. India can expect only the sedan version to arrive with the 2.0-litre TSI engine. While demand for sedans in this segment has certainly gone down, the Superb has quite a few loyalists who will appreciate the full-size sedan with all the enhancements.

