In Pics: Mahindra Thar Roxx makes global debut
14 Aug 2024, 22:22 PM
The Mahindra Thar Roxx is the much-awaited five-door version of the off-roader
The Mahindra Thar Roxx is the much-awaited five-door version of the off-roader and brings a longer wheelbase with a second row of seats, a comfier cabin and a competitive price of ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Read more Read less 1/7 The Mahindra Thar Roxx has been launched in India with a starting price of ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The automaker has revealed prices for the base petrol and base diesel variants with the latter priced at ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) 2/7 The Thar Roxx gets a key differences over the Thar 3-door with new six-slat grille, round LED headlights with C-shaped DRLs, and fog lights integrated into the bumper. Both models share a common DNA and are built on a ladder-frame chassis 3/7 The extended wheelbase brings the second row of seats and an extra set of doors. The alloy wheels are different and so is the angled C-pillar and triangular rear quarter glass. 4/7 The Mahindra Thar Roxx will be sold with petrol and diesel engines and the base MX1 variants pack a 2.0-litre turbo petrol with 158 bhp and 330 Nm. The 2.2-litre diesel makes 148 bhp and 330 Nm on the base variant. Both are paired with a 6-speed gearbox sending power to the rear wheels. 5/7 The cabin features a digital console and a larger touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and runs the automaker's AdrenoX Operating System 6/7 The cabin also features leatherette seats with ventilation for the front row, a panoramic sunroof, centre armrest, as well as driver assistance features like ADAS on the top variants 7/7 Mahindra will announce specifications and prices on the mid and top variants of the Thar Roxx at a later date
14 Aug 2024, 22:22 PM IST