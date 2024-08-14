Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News In Pics: Mahindra Thar Roxx Makes Global Debut

In Pics: Mahindra Thar Roxx makes global debut

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 14 Aug 2024, 22:22 PM
Follow us on:
The Mahindra Thar Roxx is the much-awaited five-door version of the off-roader and brings a longer wheelbase with a second row of seats, a comfier cab
...
1/7 The Mahindra Thar Roxx has been launched in India with a starting price of 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The automaker has revealed prices for the base petrol and base diesel variants with the latter priced at 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
2/7 The Thar Roxx gets a key differences over the Thar 3-door with new six-slat grille, round LED headlights with C-shaped DRLs, and fog lights integrated into the bumper. Both models share a common DNA and are built on a ladder-frame chassis
3/7 The extended wheelbase brings the second row of seats and an extra set of doors. The alloy wheels are different and so is the angled C-pillar and triangular rear quarter glass. 

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Mahindra Thar ROXX
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 15 - 19 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10.90 - 20.35 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mahindra XUV700
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV500 2024
Engine Icon2179 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 12 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mahindra Thar
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.35 - 17.60 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
4/7 The Mahindra Thar Roxx will be sold with petrol and diesel engines and the base MX1 variants pack a 2.0-litre turbo petrol with 158 bhp and 330 Nm. The 2.2-litre diesel makes 148 bhp and 330 Nm on the base variant. Both are paired with a 6-speed gearbox sending power to the rear wheels. 
5/7 The cabin features a digital console and a larger touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and runs the automaker's AdrenoX Operating System
6/7 The cabin also features leatherette seats with ventilation for the front row, a panoramic sunroof, centre armrest, as well as driver assistance features like ADAS on the top variants 
7/7 Mahindra will announce specifications and prices on the mid and top variants of the Thar Roxx at a later date
First Published Date: 14 Aug 2024, 22:22 PM IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS