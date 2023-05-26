In pics: BMW Concept Touring Coupe looks like a differently badged Ferrari FF
BMW Concept Touring Coupe is a one-off concept car based on Z4 and drawing influence from 40s racing cars.
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 26 May 2023, 10:26 AM 1/7 BMW Concept Touring Coupe has been uncovered as an one-off concept model previewing a highly limited edition shooting brake styled car. 2/7 The BMW Concept Touring Coupe comes based on the BMW Z4 and draws inspiration from 40s racing cars. 3/7 It could be a spiritual successor of the BMW Z3 M Coupe. 4/7 BMW Concept Touring Coupe wears a unique Sparkling Lario paint that combines the brown colour with blue glass flakes. 5/7 The car runs on 19-inch front and 20-inch rear alloy wheels having 20 spokes. 6/7 BMW has not revealed the powertrain or its specifications. 7/7 However, the car may enter production in a very limited number in future, depending on demand.
26 May 2023