In pics: 2024 BMW X7 Signature Edition launched in India for ₹1.33 crore
- BMW has debuted its X7 Signature edition which is available only for the xDrive40i M Sport trim. This new edition costs ₹1.33 crore.
The new BMW X7 Signature Edition gets various upgrades over the standard X7. The upgrades include new crystal headlamps with Swarovski glass-cut crystals in the front to create a bespoke light effect, roof rails with a satin finish which also is seen on other parts of the exterior.
The tail lamps get a new style as well, they get a new inner graphic and the chrome bar is now covered by smoked glass. The special edition will be available in two differen paint options and will be sold in limited numbers.
The attention to detail is immense as the X7 Signature even gets crystal door lock pins. The SUV competes with the Mercedes-Benz GLS, Audi Q8, Volvo XC90, Range Rover Sport and others alike in the segment.
On the inside, the X7 Signature comes included with the Ambient Air Package. A large Sky Lounge panoramic glass sunroof extending to the third row of the SUV comes as a part of this package. A new ambient light extending from the centre to the passenger side is also offered with 14 colour options and a crystalline appearance and prismatic structure.
The second row gets captain seats wrapped in BMW Individual ‘Merino’ leather in Tartufo and Ivory White shade. The rear seats also get cushions wrapped in Alcantara leather. The X7 Signature also gets a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and a slew of other features and connectivity options.
First Published Date: 20 Sep 2024, 14:51 PM IST
