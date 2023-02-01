HT Auto
Hyundai India records 16.6% growth in January, sells 62,276 cars

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) on Wednesday announced that it sold 62,276 cars in January 2023, registering a 16.6 per cent growth compared to the same month last year when it sold 53,427 cars. The number includes both domestic sales and exports. In the domestic market, the South Korean auto manufacturer recorded 50,106 units last month, up 13.8 per cent from 44,022 units retailed in January 2022. The automaker also claimed that in January 2023, it sold a total of 27,532 SUVs across the country.

By: HT Auto Desk
01 Feb 2023, 16:01 PM
Creta has been a power player for Hyundai.

Hyundai also said that it exported 12,170 cars to overseas markets last month, up by 29.4 per cent from 9.405 units sold in the same month a year ago. Commenting on the automaker's sales performance in January 2023, Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said that the auto company started 2023 on a high note recording double-digit growth in the very first month. He also said that the recently introduced Ioniq 5 had generated high customer interest, which would help the brand to continue this sales momentum in coming months. “We have begun CY2023 on a high note recording double-digit growth in the month of January. The recent launch of the globally acclaimed Hyundai IONIQ 5 has generated high customer excitement and registered excellent booking numbers fortifying our commitment towards bringing benchmark electric vehicles for Indian market," Garg added.

He also said that the company's SUVs, like Tucson, Creta, Venue, Alcazar and Kona Electric, have performed well, helping the brand to post its cumulative sales growth in January 2023. "The super performer SUVs – Tucson, Creta, Venue, Alcazar and Kona Electric have continued to thrill the market and maintain strong sales momentum in their respective segments clocking 27,532 units in the month of January," he said.

