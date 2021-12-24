BMW iX xDrive50 electric SUV gets official range of over 520 kms

According to EPA ratings, the iX XDrive50 can return a range of 324 miles (521) kms when it is driven on a set of 20-inch wheels. The range varies between 491 kms and 507 kms if the wheel size changes to 21 inches or 22 inches.

Power for the BMW iX is generated by two electric motors fitted to the front and rear axles. The 111.5 kWh battery pack that powers a dual motor all-wheel drive system. The electric SUV is capable of accelerating from 0-100 kmph in less than 6 seconds and has a top speed of 200 kmph.

The BMW iX xDrive 40 can produce maximum output of 326 hp and 630 Nm of peak torque. The xDrive 50 on the other hand can churn out 523 hp of power and 765 Nm of peak torque.

BMW iX can charge quicker than most EVs. The German carmaker claims that the electric SUV can charge up to 80 percent using a 150 kW DC fast charger within half and hour, which takes a little more than an hour while using a 50 kW DC charger. The regular 11 kW AC charger takes about seven hours to fully recharge the iX SUV.

BMW is offering the xDrive40 variant in India as of now which will be brought to the country via the completely-built-up (CBU) route, has already been sold out. BMW iX price in India is ₹1.16 crore (ex-showroom).