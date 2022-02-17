HT Auto
Home Cars Baleno to Ertiga: Maruti Suzuki ties up with Quicklyz for vehicle subscription

Baleno to Ertiga: Maruti Suzuki ties up with Quicklyz for vehicle subscription

Maruti Suzuki is offering six models, which include Baleno, Swift, Brezza, Ertiga, XL6 and Ciaz, for the vehicle subscription programme.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Feb 2022, 12:34 PM
Maruti is offering as many as six models for subscription in tie-up with Quicklyz, a vehicle leasing platform owned by Mahindra Finance.
Maruti is offering as many as six models for subscription in tie-up with Quicklyz, a vehicle leasing platform owned by Mahindra Finance.

Maruti Suzuki has tied up with Quiklyz, a vehicle subscription platform owned by Mahindra Finance, to rent out its cars. Maruti is offering as many as six models for this subscription scheme. However, these models do not include some of the latest cars like the new Celerio, S-Cross, Alto, S-Presso, Ignis and WagonR.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.96 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.83 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.84 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.8 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.18 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Quicklyz has its vehicle subscription programme spread across 20 cities in India, which include major metros like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru as well.

Maruti has its own subscription platform which was launched back in July, 2020. It allows a person to choose a vehicle without owning it from a range of the company's fleet for multiple tenure options, for an all-inclusive fixed monthly rental.

(Also read: Mahindra offers subscription model for XUV700, Thar SUVs)

The subscription platform from Quiklyz offers similar plans. It offers the choice of tenure between 24 months and 60 months. The vehicle will be registered under the user's name and hypothecated to the subscription partner.

The Maruti Suzuki cars available on Quicklyz platform include Baleno and Swift hatchbacks, Brezza SUV, Ertiga and XL6 three-row MPVs and Ciaz sedan.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, said, "We have been constantly upgrading our Subscribe program services with learnings and feedback from our customers. This has encouraged us to expand Maruti Suzuki Subscribe to newer markets like Kolkata and partner with Quiklyz by Mahindra Finance."

(Also read: 2022 Maruti Baleno exterior, interior details leaked ahead of February 23 launch)

"In less than two years of its launch, we have received a phenomenal customer response for Maruti Suzuki Subscribe with nearly 1 lakh enquiries," Srivastava added.

Turra Mohammed, Senior Vice President and Business Head at Quiklyz, said, "We are excited to partner with Maruti Suzuki to provide an unmatched subscription service for the entire range of the Maruti Suzuki portfolio."

 

First Published Date: 17 Feb 2022, 12:34 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Maruti Suzuki Maruti Baleno Baleno Maruti Ertiga Ertiga Maruti Swift Swift Maruti Brezza Brezza Maruti XL6 XL6 Maruti Ciaz Ciaz Quicklyz
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

BMW X3 diesel SUV launched in India at ₹
BMW X3 diesel SUV launched in India at
Volkswagen Beetle EV might be a possibility, hints Herbert Diess
Volkswagen Beetle EV might be a possibility, hints Herbert Diess
Royal Enfield Scram 411 reaches dealership warehouse, launch imminent
Royal Enfield Scram 411 reaches dealership warehouse, launch imminent
Baleno to Ertiga: Maruti Suzuki ties up with Quicklyz for vehicle subscription
Baleno to Ertiga: Maruti Suzuki ties up with Quicklyz for vehicle subscription
Volkswagen CEO sees widespread autonomous driving within 25 years
Volkswagen CEO sees widespread autonomous driving within 25 years

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city