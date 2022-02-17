2022 Maruti Baleno exterior, interior details leaked ahead of launch

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the 2022 Baleno premium hatchback later this month. It will come packed with a lot of features, some of them segment-firsts.

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the 2022 Baleno on February 23. The carmaker has teased certain features of the upcoming premium hatchback revealing certain details about the car. Now, leaked images through Maruti's premium dealership Nexa has revealed details about the exterior and interior of the 2022 Baleno.

The teaser images of the 2022 Baleno, which was shared by Maruti Suzuki earlier, hinted at a redesigned wider grille. The leaked images confirm that the Baleno will get a new front face with wider grille and a new set of headlights with three-element DRLs. The foglamp casing has also grown in size compared to the previous models.

At the sides, 2022 Baleno looks similar to the outgoing model with certain cosmetic upgrades. It now gets chrome treatment on the window lines besides the redesigned 10-spoke alloy wheels. At the rear, 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets a new set of wraparound taillights which are LED. The rear bumper has also been given design tweaks.

(Also see leaked images of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno's exterior and interior features)

The dual-tone dashboard is now dominated by Maruti's new 9-inch digital touchscreen infotainment system.

According to the leaked images, 2022 Baleno will be offered in six colour options. These include Pearl Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, Celestial Blue, Opulent Red and Luxe Beige.

The biggest changes are inside the cabin of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno. The dual-tone dashboard is now dominated by Maruti's new 9-inch digital touchscreen infotainment system. There are chrome treatment as well which runs across the width of the dashboard. Some of the other notable changes are the new digital instrument cluster, new steering wheel and new switches for the climate control. The upholstery too has changed, giving an overall refreshed look to the interior of the new Baleno.

The leaked images of the 2022 Baleno confirmed one more thing that the premium hatchback will not offer any sunroof.

Maruti has already revealed that the new Baleno will come with 360 View camera and a Head Up Display (HUD) screen, a first for any car from the brand in this segment. Maruti will also offer Surround Sense powered by ARKAMYS, claiming a premium acoustic sound experience for those inside the latest Baleno.

Maruti has already opened bookings for the 2022 Baleno. When launched, it will take on rivals like Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20 and Honda Jazz.

