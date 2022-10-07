HT Auto
Audi India battles past challenges to report 29% growth in 2022 so far

Models like the Audi Q3, Q7 and A8 are faring strong with the Germans now also looking at giving impetus to the pre-owned business.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 07 Oct 2022, 12:07 PM
File photo of the updated Audi Q7.
Audi India on Friday announced it had delivered 2,947 units in the country in the first nine months of this year, up from 2,291 units in the same period of last year. Buoyed by a string of new launches like the Audi A8 L and the updated Q7 and Q3 SUVs among others, the Germans underline a strong order bank going forward.

Audi focused big time on its popular models in 2022 with the A8 and Q7 leading the charge. The company already drove out a number of all-electric models under its e-tron range last year and is also highlighting a continued demand for these electric vehicles (EVs). At present, the company also offers models like the A4, A6, Q5 and models under the RS high-performance range. “Our performance in the first nine months has laid the foundation for a positive performance in the remainder of the year," said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Audi India Head. “Robust growth, despite the semiconductor shortage and global supply-chain issues reiterates the customers’ enthusiasm around the brand and our wide product portfolio."

(Also read: Audi India installs over 100 EV chargers across 60 cities)

The issue of semiconductor shortage appears to now be getting better which augers well for Audi in particular and the Indian automotive industry at large. Demand for new passenger vehicles is on the rise across mass-market and premium and luxury segments with October predicted to be one of the best festive months in a number of years.

But for Audi, the focus is also on the pre-owned segment and the company states it will have as many as 22 pre-owned car facilities by the end of 2022. The Audi Approved: plus (the pre-owned car business) has grown by 73% in the first nine months of 2022.

First Published Date: 07 Oct 2022, 12:03 PM IST
TAGS: Audi Audi India Audi Q7 Audi Q3 Audi Q5 Audi A8
