Audi India successfully installs over 100 EV chargers across 60 cities

Select dealerships of Audi India are equipped with a 22kW EV charger while 16 of its dealerships are equipped with a 50kW DC fast charger.

Audi India has successfully completed installation of more than 100 electric vehicle chargers across 60+ cities in the country, including at places such as its dealerships, workshop facilities. The company has also installed 22kW EV chargers at select SAVWIPL Group brand dealerships that are located across strategic highways in the country.

Select dealerships of Audi India are equipped with a 22kW charger while 16 of its dealerships including the ones in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru Central, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Delhi South, Goa, and Gurugram, among others, have been equipped with a 50kW DC fast charger.

(Also read | Audi announces official entry in Formula 1)

The company plans to continue its initiative of installing more EV chargers across the country in order to bolster the country's EV ecosystem and accelerate the adoption of battery-powered vehicles. “We have a clear road map towards sustainable mobility and are committed to developing an EV ecosystem. We will continue to increase this in the days, months and years forward to ensure ease of ownership for Audi e-tron and other EV owners," said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

File photo of Audi e-tron EV

Audi India currently has five electric vehicles in its portfolio - Audi e-tron 50, Audi e-tron 55, Audi e-tron Sportback 55, Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT. The company is making efforts to ease the transition to electric mobility by offering several benefits and packages to its EV customers including after-sales, charging and ownership services.

In a separate development, Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon told PTI that the company is looking to maintain a high double-digit sales growth in the country this year riding on high demand as the festive season approaches. Despite the global supply chain issues, the company is hoping to make the most of the festive spirit.

The company had posted a 49 per cent growth in retail sales at 1,765 units in January to June period of 2022 as compared to 1,181 units in the same period last year.

First Published Date: