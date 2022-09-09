HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Audi India Successfully Installs Over 100 Ev Chargers Across 60 Cities

Audi India successfully installs over 100 EV chargers across 60 cities

Select dealerships of Audi India are equipped with a 22kW EV charger while 16 of its dealerships are equipped with a 50kW DC fast charger.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Sep 2022, 17:24 PM
File photo of Audi e-tron electric vehicles being charged
File photo of Audi e-tron electric vehicles being charged
File photo of Audi e-tron electric vehicles being charged
File photo of Audi e-tron electric vehicles being charged

Audi India has successfully completed installation of more than 100 electric vehicle chargers across 60+ cities in the country, including at places such as its dealerships, workshop facilities. The company has also installed 22kW EV chargers at select SAVWIPL Group brand dealerships that are located across strategic highways in the country.

Select dealerships of Audi India are equipped with a 22kW charger while 16 of its dealerships including the ones in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru Central, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Delhi South, Goa, and Gurugram, among others, have been equipped with a 50kW DC fast charger.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Audi E-tron Gt (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron Gt
Electric | Automatic
₹1.8 - 2.05 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi E-tron Sportback (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron Sportback
Electric | Automatic
₹1.18 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Lexus Ls (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Ls
3456 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 15.4 kmpl
₹1.91 - 2.22 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi Rs7 Sportback (HT Auto photo)
Audi Rs7 Sportback
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.7 kmpl
₹1.94 - 1.97 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw X5 M (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5 M
4395 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.29 kmpl
₹1.95 - 2.03 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Eqs (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-benz Eqs
Electric | Automatic
₹2 - 2.05 Crore* *Expected Price
View Details

(Also read | Audi announces official entry in Formula 1)

The company plans to continue its initiative of installing more EV chargers across the country in order to bolster the country's EV ecosystem and accelerate the adoption of battery-powered vehicles. “We have a clear road map towards sustainable mobility and are committed to developing an EV ecosystem. We will continue to increase this in the days, months and years forward to ensure ease of ownership for Audi e-tron and other EV owners," said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
File photo of Audi e-tron EV
File photo of Audi e-tron EV
File photo of Audi e-tron EV
File photo of Audi e-tron EV

Audi India currently has five electric vehicles in its portfolio - Audi e-tron 50, Audi e-tron 55, Audi e-tron Sportback 55, Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT. The company is making efforts to ease the transition to electric mobility by offering several benefits and packages to its EV customers including after-sales, charging and ownership services.

In a separate development, Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon told PTI that the company is looking to maintain a high double-digit sales growth in the country this year riding on high demand as the festive season approaches. Despite the global supply chain issues, the company is hoping to make the most of the festive spirit.

The company had posted a 49 per cent growth in retail sales at 1,765 units in January to June period of 2022 as compared to 1,181 units in the same period last year.

 

First Published Date: 09 Sep 2022, 17:20 PM IST
TAGS: Audi electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Citroen C5 Aircross now starts at ₹36,67,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). It is available only in one variant that is called ‘Shine’. 
In pics: 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift breaks cover
File photo of Tesla electric vehicle being charged.
Tesla’s 4680 batteries might propel it miles ahead of rivals: Know why
Massive fire broke out at a Benelli and Isuzu showroom in Guwahati, which left several cars and bikes worth in crores completely charred. 
Isuzu cars, Benelli bikes worth crores charred after showroom fire in Guwahati
The NUR-E 75 claims to be the first locally-produced EV in Pakistan. Image courtesy: Facebook/DICE Foundation)
This ‘Made in Pakistan’ EV has 210-km range, claims to take battery power to all
File photo used for representational purpose only
Driving a foreign-registered car in India? There's big news for you

Trending this Week

The helmet collection is called Alter Ego and has six designs based on rider archetypes - Xroads, Sabre, Razztazz, T1, Buzzy and Demon.
This made-in-India helmet is among lightest in the world; weighs 1,250 grams
This aerial image of the 12-hour long traffic jam in Nevada, US, has gone viral. The vehicles were on their way back after attending a a nine-day music and cultural event called Burning Man festival. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@MikeSington)
Cribbing about Bengaluru traffic chaos? Watch this 12-hour long traffic jam
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the new Celerio are two of the models from Arena which are offered with significant benefits in September.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September
The new 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system inside the new Hector SUV dominates the redesigned dashboard.
MG Motor teases new Hector's interior looks, to launch soon in India
Hero Electric (left) is the leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India, followed by Okinawa (centre). Ather Energy (right) has seen major jump in sales in August after launching the 450X Gen 3 model last month.
Top 5 EV two-wheeler brands: Hero hits 10,000 sales mark as Ather overtakes Ola

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

TVS Apache RTR 160 vs Bajaj Pulsar 150: Price, specs and features compared
TVS Apache RTR 160 vs Bajaj Pulsar 150: Price, specs and features compared
Delhi to Jaipur on electric highway? Trial run begins
Delhi to Jaipur on electric highway? Trial run begins
World EV Day: Most affordable EVs in India
World EV Day: Most affordable EVs in India
Audi India successfully installs over 100 EV chargers across 60 cities
Audi India successfully installs over 100 EV chargers across 60 cities
World EV Day: Ola Electric shares glimpse of work happening on its electric car
World EV Day: Ola Electric shares glimpse of work happening on its electric car

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city