A Ford with 7 electric motors: This Mach-E SUV is a 1380 bhp power demon

It may be a one-of-a-kind but a special-edition Mustang Mach-E 1400 packs the ultimate punch in the automotive world and has been showcased by Ford Motor Company as a statement of its engineering capabilities in the world of electric mobility.

At a time when electric motors are fast replacing internal combustible engines, many have questioned the fate of super and performance cars. The Mach-E 1400 brings out the dominant answers, and how. The result of 10,000 hours of collaboration by Ford Performance and RTR, the car makes use of as many as seven electric motors that gives it 1400 hp (1380 bhp) of bragging rights. Built for the tack, the car makes use of high-performance battery and has 2,300 lb of downforce at 160 mph (approximately 257 kmph).

Photo of Mustang Mach-E 1400 prototype courtesy Ford Motor Co.

Ford also claims that the chassis and powertrain work together for a multitude of setups offering capability unlike any other vehicle. he Ford design team and RTR used many of the same tools Ford uses for its race cars and production programs. Aerodynamics are optimized for shape and location, with a focus on cooling ducts, front splitter, dive planes and rear wing.

The 56.8-kilowatt-hour battery (installed) is made up of nickel manganese cobalt pouch cells for ultra-high performance and high discharge rate. It is designed to be cooled during charging using a di-electric coolant, decreasing the time needed between runs.

Photo of Mustang Mach-E 1400 prototype courtesy Ford Motor Co.

There is also an electronic brake booster that allows series regenerative braking along with ABS and stability control to enhance the braking system. The Mach-E 1400 gets Brembo rakes, like the Mustang GT4, and a hydraulic handbrake system.

Photo of Mustang Mach-E 1400 prototype courtesy Ford Motor Co.

The hood of the car is made of organic composite fibers, a lightweight alternative to the carbon fiber that comprises the rest of the vehicle.

Whoever said electric cars cannot be mean machines were clearly unaware of Mach-E 1400.

The Mach-E 1400 will make its debut in NASCAR in upcoming times and this could set the stage for new materials and technologies being incorporated in events such as these.