5 SUVs I would buy if I was upgrading from Maruti Suzuki Brezza diesel

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Maruti Suzuki Brezza continues to be one of the bestselling SUVs in India for quite some time. Initially launched as the Vitara Brezza, the SUV was introduced with a diesel engine alongside the petrol mill. However, Maruti Suzuki discontinued the diesel engine for the Brezza in February 2020, which means the new model is no longer available in diesel.
The engine onboard the diesel Brezza is a Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre DDiS 200 turbocharged unit that is capable of churning out 89 bhp power and 200 Nm torque.
Here are the five best options to consider if you are planning an upgrade.
Hyundai Creta is a natural step up to a mid-size SUV that delivers vastly superior rear-seat legroom, a plush ride quality, a feature-packed dual-screen cabin, and a reliable powertrain. The Creta is available in multi-fuel powertrain choices, which is another plus for the SUV. Moving to a mid-size SUV like the Hyundai Creta gives the buyer drastically better space and a tech-heavy cabin compared to the sub-compact Brezza.
Kia Seltos is another highly popular SUV in India. It is essentially the sibling of the Hyundai Creta under the sister brand. The SUV is a perfect step up for those who seek a sharp driving experience, a well-built interior, and strong road presence. The Seltos is available in petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel engine options. It comes with a spacious cabin, a large boot, and features an ADAS suite on higher trims.
Mahindra XUV 3XO comes with a similar compact footprint as the Brezza, but offers a massive leap in performance, while the design is sharper as well. It could be a perfect upgrade with a five-star Bharat NCAP safety rating, aggressive turbo power, and high-tech cabin amenities. The practicality of the compact design further enhances its appeal.
Tata Nexon has been synonymous with top notch safety since the very beginning of its journey in India. Known for torquey performance and utility of the sub-compact SUV gets a wide range of powertrain choices. It comes with a contemporary designtop-notch five-star safety rating, solid build quality, and versatile powertrain choices including diesel, petrol, CNG, and electric variants.
Skoda Kylaq is the right fit for those who prioritise driving dynamics, German-engineered handling, and a true enthusiast's feel behind the wheel. It gets a snappy turbo-petrol performance, solid European build quality, and clean, understated styling. Adding more zing to it is the premium cabin with loads of features.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.