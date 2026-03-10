Hyundai Venue gets new diesel automatic variant; bookings cross 1 lakh mark

Hyundai has added a brand new variant to the Venue lineup, the HX8 Diesel Automatic (AT). The fresh introduction of the Hyundai Venue HX8 Diesel AT expands the Venue lineup by bringing an automatic gearbox option paired with the brand’s well-known diesel engine.

With this move, Hyundai is targeting customers who want the efficiency and torque of a diesel engine along with the ease of an automatic transmission. Additionally, it also targets buyers seeking a good balance of convenience, performance and modern features in the compact SUV segment.

Hyundai Venue: Highlight features

The HX8 Diesel AT variant adds a number of premium features that enhance comfort, technology and driving convenience. Highlights include front-row ventilated seats, dual-tone leatherette upholstery with VENUE branding, and an electric four-way adjustable driver seat.

Also Read : 2026 Hyundai Verna facelift launched at ₹10.98 lakh

Technology updates include controller Over-the-Air (OTA) vehicle updates and Hyundai Bluelink connected-car technology, enabling remote functions and vehicle monitoring through a smartphone.

Convenience features such as an electric parking brake with auto hold, paddle shifters, and ambient lighting on the crash pad and centre console are also part of the package. The variant further benefits from rear disc brakes, enhancing braking performance.

For varying driving conditions, the SUV also includes drive modes (Eco, Normal and Sport) along with traction control modes for Sand, Mud and Snow, allowing the vehicle’s electronics to adapt to different terrain conditions.

Hyundai Venue: Powertrain details

The newly introduced HX8 variant is powered by the U2 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission. This powertrain is designed to deliver strong low-end torque and refined performance while reducing driver effort in city conditions.

Also Read : Next-Gen Hyundai i20 interior spied with curved dual screens

Hyundai says the new variant is aimed at urban buyers looking for effortless mobility without compromising on performance. By offering the diesel engine with an automatic gearbox in the mid-to-high trim, the company hopes to widen the appeal of the Venue among customers prioritising comfort and convenience.

Hyundai Venue: Crossed the one lakh bookings mark

Hyundai India also announced that the Venue crossed a major milestone in India, registering over one lakh bookings since the debut of its latest model.

Commenting on the one lakh bookings milestone and introduction of the new HX8 Diesel AT variant, Tarun Garg, Managing Director & CEO at Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “We are delighted that the new Hyundai Venue has crossed 1 lakh bookings, reaffirming the strong trust Indian customers place in our brand. This milestone reflects the growing aspiration for smart, connected and feature-rich mobility solutions that enhance everyday driving. The introduction of the new HX8 Diesel Automatic variant further strengthens the Venue lineup, offering customers the perfect blend of diesel efficiency, torque-rich performance and effortless convenience. It underscores our commitment to providing meaningful choices backed by advanced technology and superior value. At Hyundai, we remain focused on delivering future-ready products that resonate with evolving customer expectations and drive the next phase of mobility in India."

