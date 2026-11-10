5 compact SUVs I would buy if I were upgrading from Honda BR-V

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The Honda BR-V is a subcompact crossover SUV that was primarily designed for emerging markets like India. However, the model was discontinued in the country in April 2020 due to a lack of demand. For the owners of the Honda BR-V who want to upgrade from a spacious family mover like this to a modern compact or mid-size SUV in India, here are five options, that balance spaciousness, reliability, features and everyday comfort.
Hyunai Alcazar offers the extra seating flexibility and family utility of the BR-V, while promising a proper three-row or spacious six- or seven-seater layout with a massive leap in cabin luxury and tech. Powering this model is a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that kicks out 158 bhp peak power, while there is a 1.5-litre diesel motor churning out 114 bhp peak power. The engines are available with manual, DCT, or torque converter automatic gearbox options. It comes with ventilated front and rear seats, a panoramic sunroof, dual 10.25-inch screens, etc.
One of the best-selling compact SUVs in India, the Kia Seltos comes with a sharp road presence, segment-leading technology-aided features, and multiple powertrain choices that feel a generation ahead of older MPV crossovers. Powering this model is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor, while there is a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit as well. The diesel engine is a 1.5-litre engine, available with manual and automatic transmission options. It gets a five-star Bharat NCAP safety rating, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, and a Bose sound system, etc.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.