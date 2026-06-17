2027 Chevrolet Silverado breaks cover with new V8 engines and a digital cockpit

Chevrolet has taken the wraps off the next-generation 2027 Silverado 1500, its most powerful Silverado yet. The updated full-size pickup will go on sale later this year and brings new 5.7-litre and 6.6-litre V8 engines, a revised trim structure and a more modern cabin. The Silverado is not sold in Indian markets, but it remains a well-known name among truck enthusiasts.

New powertrain range

The biggest change sits under the bonnet. Chevrolet says the new Silverado 1500 will continue with four powertrain choices, including two next-generation V8s, an enhanced 2.7-litre TurboMax with a 10-speed automatic, and the Duramax 3.0-litre turbo-diesel. The company also says the truck now offers the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 engine in its class.

According to Chevrolet, the new engines were developed for towing, durability and day-to-day use. Scott Bell, vice president of Global Chevrolet, said, “Silverado has earned truck customers’ trust over decades of hard work in the real world."

“With the Next-Generation 2027 Silverado 1500, we’re taking that legacy forward by building the most capable, refined and advanced Silverado lineup we’ve ever offered," he added.

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More trims, clearer choices

Chevrolet has also reshaped the line-up into seven trims. These include Work Truck, Custom, Silverado, High Country, Trail Boss, Custom Trail Boss and the ZR2. The lifted trims are a major part of the strategy, with the ZR2 positioned as the most off-road capable version ever offered. The ZR2 offers 35-inch mud-terrain tyres, front and rear e-lockers, Multimatic DSSV dampers and a 2-inch lift.

2027 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 tackles rugged terrain with a 2-inch lift, 35-inch tyres and upgraded off-road hardware.

Custom Trail Boss and Trail Boss get factory lift kits and large off-road tyres, while High Country focuses on premium features and design upgrades. The Work Truck continues as the fleet-oriented option, tuned for durability, serviceability and uptime.

Tech-focused cabin

Inside, every version gets a modern digital cockpit with a 16.3-inch centre display and a 12.2-inch driver information screen. Higher trims add an 11.5-inch passenger display, a head-up display and a rear camera mirror. Super Cruise with trailering support is also available.

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