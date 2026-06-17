Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News 2027 Chevrolet Silverado Breaks Cover With New V8 Engines And A Digital Cockpit

2027 Chevrolet Silverado breaks cover with new V8 engines and a digital cockpit

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 17 Jun 2026, 11:15 am
Follow us on:

  • Chevrolet has revealed the 2027 Silverado 1500 with new V8 engines, a fully digital cabin, more trims and a stronger off-road focus.

The 2027 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 gets new V8 engines, a redesigned cabin and a broader trim range.

Chevrolet has taken the wraps off the next-generation 2027 Silverado 1500, its most powerful Silverado yet. The updated full-size pickup will go on sale later this year and brings new 5.7-litre and 6.6-litre V8 engines, a revised trim structure and a more modern cabin. The Silverado is not sold in Indian markets, but it remains a well-known name among truck enthusiasts.

Limited Time Deals on Popular models

Mahindra Zeo
₹ 7.88 - 8.37 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra Jeeto
₹ 4.46 - 5.27 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now

New powertrain range

The biggest change sits under the bonnet. Chevrolet says the new Silverado 1500 will continue with four powertrain choices, including two next-generation V8s, an enhanced 2.7-litre TurboMax with a 10-speed automatic, and the Duramax 3.0-litre turbo-diesel. The company also says the truck now offers the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 engine in its class.

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Scorpio N
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.49 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 12.39 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon683 km
₹ 18.90 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
VinFast VF7
BatteryCapacity Icon70.8 kWh Range Icon532 km
₹ 21.89 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Tata Sierra
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.49 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon679 km
₹ 19.95 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

According to Chevrolet, the new engines were developed for towing, durability and day-to-day use. Scott Bell, vice president of Global Chevrolet, said, “Silverado has earned truck customers’ trust over decades of hard work in the real world."

“With the Next-Generation 2027 Silverado 1500, we’re taking that legacy forward by building the most capable, refined and advanced Silverado lineup we’ve ever offered," he added.

Also Read : 2027 Chevrolet Crovette Grand Sport, Grand Sport X unveiled

More trims, clearer choices

Chevrolet has also reshaped the line-up into seven trims. These include Work Truck, Custom, Silverado, High Country, Trail Boss, Custom Trail Boss and the ZR2. The lifted trims are a major part of the strategy, with the ZR2 positioned as the most off-road capable version ever offered. The ZR2 offers 35-inch mud-terrain tyres, front and rear e-lockers, Multimatic DSSV dampers and a 2-inch lift.

2027 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 tackles rugged terrain with a 2-inch lift, 35-inch tyres and upgraded off-road hardware.

Custom Trail Boss and Trail Boss get factory lift kits and large off-road tyres, while High Country focuses on premium features and design upgrades. The Work Truck continues as the fleet-oriented option, tuned for durability, serviceability and uptime.

Tech-focused cabin

Inside, every version gets a modern digital cockpit with a 16.3-inch centre display and a 12.2-inch driver information screen. Higher trims add an 11.5-inch passenger display, a head-up display and a rear camera mirror. Super Cruise with trailering support is also available.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 17 Jun 2026, 11:15 am IST
TAGS: chevrolet silverado chevrolet silverado
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS