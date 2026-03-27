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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News 2027 Chevrolet Crovette Grand Sport, Grand Sport X Unveiled

2027 Chevrolet Crovette Grand Sport, Grand Sport X unveiled

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 27 Mar 2026, 19:39 pm
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Chevrolet's 2027 Corvette Grand Sport features a 545 hp V8, while the hybrid Grand Sport X reaches 721 hp. Both offer advanced chassis levels, historical styling cues, and high-performance track capabilities.

Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport
2027 Chevrolet Crovette Grand Sport, Grand Sport X unveiled
Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport
2027 Chevrolet Crovette Grand Sport, Grand Sport X unveiled
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American automaker Chevrolet has introduced the 2027 Corvette Grand Sport and Grand Sport X as part of the larger Corvette lineup, which includes Corvette Stingray, Corvette e-Ray, Corvette Z06, Corvette ZR1 and Corvette ZR1X.

2027 Corvette Grand Sport

The Grand Sport and Grand Sport X are powered by the new 6.7L LS6 naturally aspirated V8 engine churning out 545 hp and approximately 705 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. In addition to that, the engine gets a tunnel-ram intake along with a high compression ratio of 13:0:1. Not only that, but the engine is made in Michigan at the Flint Engine Operations, the place where the Corvette V8 production started back in 1955.

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Additionally, the Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport remains a rear-wheel drive model, along with offering three distinct chassis levels. The three levels range from a touring setup on all-season tyres to a more track-focused machine with the Z52 package, including carbon-ceramic brakes and tyres that are designed specifically for racing. Moreover, the generation introduces an optional quad centre-exit exhaust system, a first for the modern pushrod V8 Corvette models.

2027 Corvette Grand Sport X

Chevrolet had performance enthusiasts in mind and incorporated an electric motor on the front axle to provide all-wheel drive and increase the power output of 721 hp in the Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport X. The hybrid system employs a 1.9 kWh battery pack and boasts of specialised track modes, including push-to-pass and qualifying. Notably, the hybrid system allows for silent operation via stealth mode up to 80 kmph or a low-speed mode that avoids engaging the petrol engine entirely, which would be pretty useful in traffic congestion.

Also Read: 5 cars I would buy for my parents to make getting in and out effortless

2027 Corvette Grand Sport lineup visual aesthetics

The Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport and Grand Sport X pay tribute to Corvette history by bringing back Admiral Blue Metallic and moving the fender hash marks to the rear to highlight the mid-engine layout. Furthermore, the interior can be outfitted in a special Santorini Blue with red stitching for the Launch Edition. Both versions will be built at the Chevrolet assembly plant in Bowling Green.

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First Published Date: 27 Mar 2026, 19:39 pm IST

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