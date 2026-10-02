2027 BMW i3 Neue Klasse unveiled; boasts 462 bhp and 912 km of range

German luxury automaker BMW has unveiled the new i3, marking the debut of the first fully electric 3 Series developed around the German automaker’s Neue Klasse architecture. The new model retains a familiar driving-focused character of the 3 Series while introducing updated styling, a redesigned cabin, advanced digital technology and a new electric powertrain.

The new BMW 3 Series range will offer multiple powertrain options. Alongside two fully electric i3 variants available at launch, the lineup will include petrol engines paired with 48V mild-hybrid technology. The performance-focused BMW M350 xDrive will lead the internal combustion engine range, while a plug-in hybrid variant is scheduled to join the lineup over the coming year.

BMW 3 Series: Exterior Design

The new BMW 3 Series adopts the brand’s Neue Klasse design language while retaining the proportions associated with its sporty sedan range. The electric i3 and combustion-engine versions share the same overall design, with differences limited to details specific to their respective powertrains.

The sedan features an updated 2.5-box silhouette, a longer wheelbase and short overhangs. Its set-back glasshouse, flared wheel arches and prominent shoulder sections contribute to a more athletic appearance. At the front, BMW has reinterpreted its signature kidney grille and twin headlights, integrating them into a single visual unit. The rear features horizontally arranged lights and pronounced wheel arches, emphasising the sedan’s broad stance. Wheel options vary according to the powertrain, with the fully electric i3 available with 19-inch to 21-inch wheels. Combustion-engine variants can be equipped with 18-inch to 20-inch alloy wheels. Customers can also opt for the M Sport or M Sport Pro packages to give the sedan a more performance-oriented appearance. The exterior colour palette includes the exclusive M Le Castellet Blue metallic finish, with additional BMW Individual paint options scheduled to arrive during 2027.

BMW 3 Series: Interior and Features

The cabin follows the minimalist design approach of the Neue Klasse family, combining a contemporary layout with a driver-focused arrangement. BMW’s Panoramic iDrive system forms the centrepiece of the dashboard and integrates four key elements: BMW Panoramic Vision, a BMW 3D Head-Up Display, a central touchscreen and a multifunction steering wheel. The 17.9-inch central display is angled towards the driver for easier access to information and controls. The Panoramic Vision system projects driving information across the driver’s field of view, while the optional 3D Head-Up Display provides additional information directly in the line of sight.

The newly designed steering wheel features a central spoke in its upper section and multifunction buttons intended to simplify operation. M and BMW Individual steering wheels will also be available as optional equipment. The dashboard and door panels flow into one another, creating a wraparound effect inside the cabin. A large panoramic sunroof with climate-comfort glazing, along with expansive windows, helps create a brighter interior ambience. Standard seats feature electric adjustment, memory functionality and the Travel & Comfort System. Buyers can also choose multifunction or M Sport seats, as well as optional rear-seat heating. Audio options include Harman Kardon hi-fi and surround-sound systems.

BMW i3: Battery, Range and Performance

The all-electric BMW i3 uses the sixth generation of BMW eDrive technology. The system incorporates new high-voltage batteries with cylindrical cells, more efficient electric motors, 800V electrical architecture and bidirectional charging capability. According to BMW, the technology improves driving range and enables faster charging compared with the previous generation. Two all-wheel-drive versions will be available at launch, with electric motors powering the front and rear axles.

The BMW i3 50 xDrive produces a combined 462 bhp and 645 Nm of torque and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.7 seconds. The model uses a 108.7 kWh high-voltage battery and offers a claimed WLTP range of up to 912 km. Not only that, but the DC fast-charging capability of up to 400 kW allows the i3 50 xDrive to add enough energy for up to 423 km of driving in 10 minutes, under BMW’s stated conditions. The second launch variant, the BMW i3 40 xDrive, develops 368 bhp. It features an 82.8 kWh battery and has a claimed WLTP range of up to 710 km.BMW has also confirmed plans to introduce the i3 M60 xDrive M Performance model in 2027. It will sit at the top of the electric i3 range.

BMW M350 xDrive: Six-Cylinder Petrol Power

The BMW M350 xDrive will lead the combustion-engine lineup. It uses a 3.0L six-cylinder petrol engine paired with 48V mild-hybrid technology, including a crankshaft-driven starter-generator producing 437 bhp, enabling the sedan to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.1 seconds. Its electronically limited top speed is 250 kmph. Two additional variants equipped with four-cylinder petrol engines will join the combustion-engine range at launch. BMW says all petrol engines in the new 3 Series lineup will use the latest generation of its TwinPower Turbo technology.

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Driving Dynamics and Driver Assistance

BMW says the new i3 has been engineered to preserve the 3 Series’ established focus on handling, agility and long-distance comfort. Its driving characteristics are managed by the Heart of Joy high-performance computer, which operates alongside the car’s updated electronic architecture. Adaptive suspension and adaptive M suspension will be available for combustion-engine variants, while adaptive M suspension comes standard on the M350 xDrive. The system is also available as an option for the all-wheel-drive i3. Additionally, the M350 xDrive introduces a Drift Moment function that can be activated through the central display. It allows the driver to direct engine power exclusively to the rear wheels, enabling controlled sideways driving. The new 3 Series range will also receive an expanded suite of driver assistance systems. These include SAE Level 2 assistance and active safety functions designed to improve driver support during partially automated driving and parking.

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