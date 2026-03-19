HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Bmw Unveils Next Gen I3 Sedan With Up To 900 Km Range

BMW unveils next-gen i3 sedan with up to 900 km range

By: Ayush Arya
| Updated on: 19 Mar 2026, 13:30 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • BMW has unveiled the new i3 electric sedan based on its Neue Klasse platform. With up to 900 km WLTP range, 469 hp output and 800V tech, production begins August 2026.

BMW i3
2026 BMW i3
BMW i3
2026 BMW i3
View Personalised Offers on
BMW XM arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

BMW has revealed the new i3 sedan, an all-electric model built on its Neue Klasse platform. It becomes the second car in this new-generation EV line-up, following the iX3 that debuted last year.

The new i3 is not related to the earlier i3 hatchback that carried the same name. Unlike that compact model, this is a conventional three-box sedan developed from the outset as an electric vehicle. It also provides a preview of the design and direction BMW is expected to take with future iterations of the 3 Series.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Bmw Xm (HT Auto photo)
BMW XM
Engine Icon4395 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 2.55 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Bmw X7 (HT Auto photo)
BMW X7
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.25 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Bmw I7 (HT Auto photo)
BMW i7
BatteryCapacity Icon101.7 kWh Range Icon625 km
₹ 2.05 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Bmw X4 (HT Auto photo)
BMW X4
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 96.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw M340i (HT Auto photo)
BMW M340i
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 74.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
BMW X5
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 93.60 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

New BMW i3 Sedan: Exterior & Interior

In terms of design, the i3 retains familiar BMW cues. The front features slim headlamp elements, a sculpted bonnet and aerodynamic detailing on the bumper. In profile, the sedan gets clean surfacing with a pronounced shoulder line, along with the signature Hofmeister kink at the rear quarter. The rear section is relatively flat, with sleek tail-lamps integrated into the boot lid.

2026 BMW i3
2026 BWW i3 - Interior
2026 BMW i3
2026 BWW i3 - Interior

Inside, the layout marks a shift from traditional BMW cabins. A slim display runs along the upper edge of the dashboard, integrating the instrument cluster, infotainment and a passenger display. The main central touchscreen sits lower down on the dashboard as a separate unit. The steering wheel uses a new design with vertical spokes, while the overall cabin theme is minimal and clean.

New BMW i3 Sedan: Battery and Range

At launch, BMW has introduced the i3 in the 50 xDrive variant. It uses an 800-volt electrical architecture. While battery capacity has not been officially confirmed, it is expected to be similar to the 108.7 kWh unit seen on the iX3. Output figures stand at 469 hp and 645 Nm of torque. BMW claims a WLTP range of up to 900 km on a single charge.

Also Read : BMW M2 CS Launched in India at 1.66 Crore

2026 BMW i3
2026 BMW i3 - Rear Section
2026 BMW i3
2026 BMW i3 - Rear Section

New BMW i3 Sedan: India Launch

Production of the new i3 will begin at BMW’s Munich plant in August 2026. Deliveries in the UK are scheduled for late 2026, with the US market to follow in 2027. In India, the iX3 is expected to arrive next year, and the i3 could follow at a later stage.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 19 Mar 2026, 13:30 pm IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.