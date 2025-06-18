2026 Audi Q3: Check out 5 key highlights of the new generation luxury compact SUV

With over two million units sold globally since its debut, the Audi Q3 has firmly established itself as one of the most successful models in the premium compact SUV segment. Known for its practicality, solid performance, and upscale features, the Q3 has consistently appealed to urban professionals, small families, and tech-savvy drivers alike.

Now, Audi has unveiled the third-generation Q3 and it brings a comprehensive set of upgrades that reflect the brand’s focus on digitalisation, electrification, and emotional design. With its new features, the new Q3 aims to set a fresh benchmark for compact luxury SUVs in 2025 and beyond. The luxury SUV will make its way to the Indian market sometime in 2026 and is likely to be locally assembled. The new-generation Q3 will continue to compete against the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA, Range Rover Evoque, and Lexus NX. However, the segment also has full-size SUVs like the Toyota Fortuner and Skoda Kodiaq at similar price points. Here are five standout highlights of the latest iteration: