2026 Audi Q3: Check out 5 key highlights of the new generation luxury compact SUV

With over two million units sold globally since its debut, the Audi Q3 has firmly established itself as one of the most successful models in the premium compact SUV segment. Known for its practicality, solid performance, and upscale features, the Q3 has consistently appealed to urban professionals, small families, and tech-savvy drivers alike.
Now, Audi has unveiled the third-generation Q3 and it brings a comprehensive set of upgrades that reflect the brand’s focus on digitalisation, electrification, and emotional design. With its new features, the new Q3 aims to set a fresh benchmark for compact luxury SUVs in 2025 and beyond. The luxury SUV will make its way to the Indian market sometime in 2026 and is likely to be locally assembled. The new-generation Q3 will continue to compete against the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA, Range Rover Evoque, and Lexus NX. However, the segment also has full-size SUVs like the Toyota Fortuner and Skoda Kodiaq at similar price points. Here are five standout highlights of the latest iteration:
The new Audi Q3 embraces a sharper, more emotional design language. At the front, the large octagonal single-frame grille is flanked by sleek, tapered Matrix LED headlights that now feature micro-LED modules, a segment-first for the Q3. These offer adaptive, high-resolution light functions that dynamically respond to road conditions and driver inputs, improving nighttime visibility and safety.
At the rear, optional digital OLED taillights are complemented by a full-width LED light strip and illuminated Audi rings. Audi’s focus on digital light signatures also gives the Q3 an unmistakable road presence, with 23 LED segments on each side forming distinct day and night visual identities.
Inside, the Q3 takes inspiration from Audi’s larger models. The driver-oriented cockpit features a high-resolution digital instrument cluster and MMI touchscreen interface as standard, offering seamless access to navigation, entertainment, and vehicle functions.
An all-new steering wheel control unit includes two stalks, one for gear selection and the other for lighting and wipers, freeing up space in the centre console. Audi also offers acoustic glazing for the front windows, another first in this segment, for quieter cabin experiences at high speeds. With a trunk capacity ranging from 488 litres to 1,386 litres and a sliding rear seat bench, the Q3 proves it’s just as practical as it is premium. It can also tow up to 2,100 kg, catering to active lifestyles.
Audi has diversified the Q3 lineup with a range of electrified and combustion engine options tailored to different needs. The entry-level Q3 110 kW TFSI mild-hybrid combines fuel efficiency with everyday usability, while the Q3 TDI 110 kW targets long-distance drivers with diesel efficiency.
The spotlight, however, is on the Q3 SUV e-hybrid (200 kW). It features a 25.7 kWh battery (net 19.7 kWh) and supports DC fast charging at up to 50 kW, allowing it to charge quickly at public stations. With a claimed electric-only range of up to 119 km (WLTP), the plug-in hybrid variant is ideal for urban commuting with zero tailpipe emissions.
A key mechanical upgrade is the revised standard suspension, which improves ride comfort and stability. For enthusiasts and comfort-seekers alike, Audi offers optional sport suspension and a suspension system with two-valve damper control, which continuously adapts to driving conditions and road surfaces.
Combined with the quattro all-wheel-drive system in higher trims and a range of drive modes, the Q3 is more capable and composed on both city roads and twisty backroads. Whether it's family trips or spirited drives, the new Q3 strikes a fine balance between comfort and dynamics.
The third-gen Q3 introduces several advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), enhancing safety and ease of use. The adaptive driving assistant plus helps with acceleration, braking, and steering on highways, while an interior camera actively monitors the driver for drowsiness and inattention, improving overall safety.
Parking gets easier with the new reverse assist, which detects obstacles while backing up, and the trained parking feature, which allows drivers to teach the car personalised parking manoeuvres. These systems work together to make the Q3 not just a car, but a digitally intelligent co-driver.
