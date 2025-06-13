2026 Discovery Sport: Here are 5 things you need to know about the updated luxury SUV

Discovery has refreshed its Discovery Sport line-up for 2026, giving the family-friendly SUV a more refined and appealing package. The updated range not only benefits from bolder styling and higher standard equipment, but also introduces two distinctive new variants: Metropolitan and Landmark.

Starting with the visually-enhanced Dynamic S, the new Discovery Sport range comes with updated alloy wheel designs and curated accessory packs, allowing families to personalise their vehicle for every lifestyle. With its combination of style, space, and versatility, the Discovery Sport continues to serve as a practical yet premium choice in the compact luxury SUV segment.