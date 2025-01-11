Newly launched Mercedes G 580 electric SUV worth ⁠ 3 crore sold out till Q3 2025

Mercedes-Benz India kicked off the new calendar year with a bang introducing the G 580 EQ in the country. The newly launched Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ brings electric propulsion to the iconic G-Wagen and the automaker has revealed that the ₹3 crore offering is already sold out at the time of launch.

Mercedes has bagged enough orders to keep the G 580 EQ sold out till the third quarter of the 2025 calendar year. The company did not disclose the number of units allocated for the Indian market but the strong reception goes on to show the massive demand for the electric off-roader. The Mercedes G 580 started life as the EQG concept in 2021 and was event showcased at the inaugural Bharat Mobility Expo in 2024. The production version now arrives in India amidst much fanfare.

The new electric G-Class looks identical to its petrol and diesel counterparts retaining the iconic styling and silhouette. The instantly recognisable boxy shape has been retained and so is the clamshell bonnet, round headlamps, and a closed-off grille with horizontal slats mimicking the ICE version. It gets an illumination surround that has been carried over from the concept.

The cabin also gets the twin-screen setup on the dashboard, propeller-themed air vents, and more, all revised and optimised to reflect the electric nature of the G 580. The new offering will be available in five exterior colours and a single interior colour option.

Mercedes-Benz G 580 Specifications

Power on the electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class comes from four electric motors, one on each wheel, producing a total output of 579 bhp and a whopping 1,164 Nm of peak torque. The SUV packs a massive 116 kWh battery pack offering a range of 473 km (WLTP) on a single charge. While this may not seem a lot when compared to the EQS sedan or SUV, which offer considerably more range, the G 580 is substantially heavier weighing just a little over 3 tonnes. Nevertheless, the G 580 can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds with power going to all four wheels, while the top speed is restricted to 180 kmph.

The Mercedes G 580 gets an identical cabin to its ICE counterpart but with electric-specific additions like dedicated buttons for the G-Turn and G-Steering

Mercedes-Benz G 580 Off-Road Features

Mercedes says the new G 580 is equally capable when going off-road and offers stability at a steep angle of 35 degrees, which equates to a 70 per cent gradient. It also has a massive ground clearance of 250 mm and a water-wading capacity of up to 850 mm. On the feature front, the electric G-Class gets the G-Steering that helps reduce the turning radius, while the Off-Road Crawl will help with more controlled driving on loose surfaces. The SUV gets a Low Range but the party piece is the G-Turn feature rotates the vehicle by up to 720 degrees like a tank.

The electric G-Class competes with another electric super SUV, the Lotus Eletre that retails at a similar price point. It also takes on the Lamborghini Urus, Bentley Bentayga, and the like in this space.

