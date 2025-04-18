2025 Audi A6: Check out what has changed on the India-bound executive sedan

The updated Audi A6 Sedan brings a series of mechanical, technological, and comfort-oriented improvements. With a focus on refinement, safety, and intelligent systems, this model builds on the previous generation’s strengths while incorporating new features that reflect current automotive trends.

1 Powertrain Two of the available engine variants in the new Audi A6 now include a more advanced Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) Plus system. This system combines a 48-volt lithium iron phosphate battery, a belt alternator starter (BAS), and a powertrain generator. Its key function is to allow partial electric driving during low-speed scenarios like coasting or crawling in traffic. It also assists the combustion engine during acceleration with a boost of up to 18 kW and 230 Nm, while recovering up to 25 kW of energy during braking or deceleration. These capabilities contribute to smoother transitions, improved efficiency, and reduced emissions without moving to a full hybrid platform.

2 Suspension and comfort The new A6 offers a choice of three suspension setups: standard, sport (20 mm lower ride height), and adaptive air suspension, which comes with electronically controlled damping. The adaptive air suspension allows the car’s ride height to be adjusted depending on speed and driving mode, lowering at highway speeds to improve aerodynamics or raising for uneven surfaces or snow. The lift function works up to 85 kmph, giving it practical advantages in poor road conditions. Additionally, five-link aluminium axles at both ends, coupled with two subframes (rigid front, hydraulically mounted rear), further isolate road imperfections while maintaining a composed ride.

3 Handling and all-wheel steering Audi has updated the A6’s handling characteristics with a range of steering improvements. The car now features electromechanical progressive steering as standard which adjusts its ratio depending on the steering angle. At low speeds, the steering becomes more direct to aid manoeuvring, while at high speeds, it becomes more indirect to reduce nervous inputs. A more rigid connection between the steering rack, torsion bar and control arms gives the driver increased feedback from the road. The system works in tandem with brake torque vectoring which lightly brakes the inside wheels when cornering to enhance agility and reduce understeer. Buyers opting for quattro all-wheel drive also get access to all-wheel steering, which turns the rear wheels in the opposite direction of the fronts at speeds up to 60 kmph to shrink the turning circle by up to one meter, aiding city driving. At higher speeds, the rear wheels turn in the same direction as the fronts to improve lane stability and responsiveness during highway manoeuvres.

5 Safety and driver assistance The A6 now includes an expanded set of driver assistance systems as standard. These include adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition, lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic assist, swerve and front turn assist, and park assist plus with distance display. Additionally, the optional adaptive driving assistant plus leverages multiple data sources – including cloud-based swarm intelligence and high-resolution map data – to manage speed and lane guidance more intuitively. It accounts for upcoming bends, roundabouts, and intersections to adapt speed accordingly. In traffic, it can bring the car to a complete stop and resume movement autonomously, depending on the duration of the stop. The A6 also features a new integrated brake control system, which blends regenerative and friction braking. In models with the MHEV Plus system, this allows smoother transitions and better energy recovery during braking.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: