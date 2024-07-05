This is the most expensive scooter in India and costs as much as an SUV

Vespa launched the collector's edition of 946 Dragon at ₹14.27 lakh
It is is based on the standard Vespa 946 model in light gold colour with green dragon graphics
The Vespa 946 Dragon Edition is powered by an air-cooled, 150cc, single-cylinder engine
Other features include a metal-monocoque body,12-inch wheels and 220 mm front disc brake
The scooter will be delivered in India through CBU route and is limited to just 1,888 units globally
The limited-edition Vespa scooter celebrates the Lunar New Year of Hong Kong
Those who want to buy the scooter can also avail customised accessory like a helmet with dragon motifs
Vespa is also offering customised jackets for buyers that match with the scooter's theme
It is also offering.a saddle bag made in Italy and designed for the Vespa 946 Dragon