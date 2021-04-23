Skoda Auto has upgraded select trims of its popular Rapid sedan in the Indian market with new features and design updates. The mid-spec variant - Onyx, and top-spec variant - Monte Carlo have received new updates from the company's end. What's worth noting is that new features have been added without any change in the overall pricing of the car.

For starters, the mid-spec Onyx trim now gets minor updates that make it a more premium car to look at. There is a new silver cap for the ORVMs, chrome radiator grille, glossy silver side moulding and a silver split lip spoiler. The silver treatment also extends to the roof of the car, previously it featured a body-coloured roof. Other exterior updates on the Onyx trim include gloss black alloy wheels.

The top-spec Monte Carlo variant sports similar updates to the outer profile. It now comes with a new gloss back grille, a rear diffuser, dual-tone alloy wheels, black ORVMs, a rear lip spoiler, blacked-out window surrounds and a contrasting black roof that makes it look sporty and aggressive. In addition to that, it also gets new side skirts and a split lip spoiler on the front similar to the Onyx trim.

Under the hood, both cars use a 1.0L TSI turbo-petrol engine that is responsible for pushing out 110hp of maximum power and 175Nm of torque. The transmission options include a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Skoda Rapid's pricing starts from ₹7.99 lakh and extends up to ₹13.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

It rivals the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna and the Volkswagen Vento.



